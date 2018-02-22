2018 Kia Cadenza Review
Pros & Cons
- Well-equipped for the price, especially in the base Premium trim
- Vast amount of legroom allows all passengers to stretch out
- Generous warranty coverage
- Lots of available advanced safety features
- Headroom is a bit tight for tall occupants (especially with sunroof)
- The ride isn't as composed as in segment leaders
- Trunk is smaller than rivals, and rear seats don't fold down
- From acceleration to handling, the Cadenza isn't much fun to drive
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.5 / 10
Sedan sales have been eroded by the popularity of crossover SUVs of late, but there are shoppers who don't require the cargo solutions or tall seating position they provide. If you're one of them, a large sedan such as the 2018 Kia Cadenza is simply a more suitable choice.
Among large sedans, the Kia Cadenza skews heavily toward comfort and space for its passengers. The Cadenza made a big leap forward in its ride comfort and the quality of the cabin materials when it was redesigned in 2017, and it carries into 2018 unchanged. Its interior has a premium vibe — especially considering the car's reasonable price — and legroom is plentiful for all occupants. Its acceleration and handling won't quicken your pulse, so if you're a driving enthusiast you might be left wanting for more. Otherwise, the 2018 Cadenza's intersection of value, space and luxury makes it worthy of your attention.
2018 Kia Cadenza models
The 2018 Kia Cadenza is a large sedan that offers an abundance of room for all its occupants. Even in its base Premium form, the Cadenza is well-equipped for what we think is a very reasonable price. Its available Luxury package is incorporated into the Technology trim, along with a few other desirable additions. And the top-trim Limited just might fool your passengers into thinking they're riding in a Lexus. There's one powertrain available: a 3.3-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 253 pound-feet of torque) that's matched to an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive.
The base Premium trim is loaded with features, including 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, hands-free trunk opening, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with driver two-way lumbar adjustment), a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio and two USB ports.
The Premium is available with the Luxury package, which adds a panoramic sunroof, power-folding mirrors, LED cabin lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. This package also includes rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors and advanced blind-spot monitoring.
The Technology is one level up, adding the contents of the Luxury package, along with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, a 10-way driver's seat (with four-way lumbar adjustment), two-way lumbar adjustment for the front passenger, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings and wireless phone charging. The Technology also gets you forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.
You can't go any higher than the Limited trim, which has all of the Technology trim's equipment plus a power-operated trunklid, a head-up display, side rear sunshades, a power rear sunshade, upgraded leather upholstery and heated rear seats.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.5 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Safety
Our experts like the Cadenza models:
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes if a front collision with a vehicle or a pedestrian is deemed imminent.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Detects whether a vehicle is in the left- or right-side blind spot and sounds an alert if the turn signal is engaged.
- Lane Change Assist
- Alerts the driver if vehicles in adjacent lanes are approaching.
