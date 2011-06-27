Estimated values
2016 Kia Cadenza 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,781
|$15,913
|$18,221
|Clean
|$13,295
|$15,365
|$17,553
|Average
|$12,323
|$14,270
|$16,217
|Rough
|$11,351
|$13,174
|$14,880
Estimated values
2016 Kia Cadenza Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,191
|$19,550
|$22,126
|Clean
|$16,585
|$18,877
|$21,314
|Average
|$15,372
|$17,531
|$19,692
|Rough
|$14,160
|$16,185
|$18,069
Estimated values
2016 Kia Cadenza Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,289
|$16,307
|$18,504
|Clean
|$13,785
|$15,745
|$17,825
|Average
|$12,777
|$14,623
|$16,468
|Rough
|$11,770
|$13,500
|$15,111