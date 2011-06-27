  1. Home
2015 Kia Cadenza Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6
  • upscale interior
  • easy-to-use electronics interface
  • generous standard features and warranty coverage.
  • No lesser-equipped base model or fuel-efficient engine option is offered.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The well-rounded, well-built 2015 Kia Cadenza stands as a prime competitor in the large sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

You would be hard-pressed to find a better underdog story than the one that has unfolded for the Kia brand. Indeed, when the first Kia models arrived in the United States in the mid-1990s, they garnered about as much respect as Rocky did before he fought Apollo. The automaker has seen its credibility soar in recent years, however, as massive strides made in engineering, overall quality and styling have resulted in some truly desirable Kias. Last year, the introduction of the Cadenza gave the company a solid contender in the large sedan class.

The 2015 Kia Cadenza, which shares its platform with Hyundai's Azera, is a step up from the midsize Optima and as such is bigger and more powerful. Long gone are the days when Kias lacked muscle; the Cadenza packs a nearly 300-horsepower punch from its 3.3-liter V6 engine. That power is sent to the front wheels via a smooth six-speed automatic. Although the Cadenza has been tuned to provide a sportier drive than the Azera, it is still more a luxury cruiser than a sport sedan.

The Cadenza at once offers a lot and a little. On one hand, and as you'd expect from a Kia, the Cadenza provides a wealth of standard and optional high-end features. But on the other, this handsome sedan doesn't offer any alternative engine choices, which is a potential liability in a class where competitors offer four-cylinder turbo engines and fuel-sipping hybrid versions for buyers who want to pump up their mpg.

And good as the Cadenza is, you'd be wise to look at some of its hard-hitting rivals before making a decision. The Chrysler 300 and Toyota Avalon similarly offer effortless performance, smooth rides and roomy, well-trimmed cabins. The 300 offers the option of potent V8 power, while the Avalon also comes as a hybrid. You might also consider the Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Impala and Volkswagen Passat, which also offer a variety of engine options, even a thrifty turbodiesel in the VW's case. Overall, though, the 2015 Kia Cadenza, which earned an Edmunds "B" rating, stands as an excellent choice for a large sedan.

2015 Kia Cadenza models

The 2015 Kia Cadenza is a large sedan that comes in two trim levels: the very well-equipped Premium and even more lavish Limited.

Standard features on the Premium include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding sideview mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 10-way power driver seat, eight-way power passenger seat, heated front seats and a ventilated driver seat. Standard high-tech features include a rearview camera, rear park assist, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Kia's Uvo voice command system, a navigation system, Bluetooth phone and audio and a 12-speaker Infinity sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and USB/iPod/auxiliary audio inputs.

Optional on the Premium is the Luxury package, which includes active xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a windshield wiper de-icer, a 7-inch gauge cluster display, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, heated rear seats, driver memory settings, a power driver seat cushion extender and a power rear window sunshade. There's also the Technology package, which includes 19-inch wheels, water-repellent front windows, adaptive cruise control, an electronic parking brake and a suite of driver warning systems (blind spot, rear cross-traffic, lane departure). The panoramic sunroof is available as a stand-alone option.

The Limited trim includes all the above as well as upgraded exterior trim, a surround-view camera system, driver-adjustable steering effort (Flex Steer), additional wood-grain interior trim, a simulated suede headliner, rear parcel shelf and sun visors, LED lighting, an analog clock and a fold-down rear armrest with a USB port. The Limited also offers a trio of color-themed packages at no added cost. The White Interior package features white leather upholstery, while the Black and Gray Interior packages are similarly executed with their respective colors.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Kia Cadenza receives a few minor changes. The Limited trim sees a new grille insert and fender accent as well as some new standard features. The latter include Flex Steer (adjustable steering assist), a surround-view camera, LED cabin lighting, new wood and metallic accents, an analog clock and a USB port in the rear armrest. The Premium trim now offers a few new options in the form of the Technology package and panoramic sunroof.

Performance & mpg

Every Cadenza is fitted with a 3.3-liter V6 engine generating 293 hp and 255 pound-feet of torque. It sends its thrust to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. In Edmunds testing, the Cadenza accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, an average time for this segment.

EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers for the 2015 Cadenza stand at 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Kia Cadenza include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and hill start assist. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are standard on the Premium, while blind-spot, rear cross-traffic and lane departure warning systems are optional. All of this is standard on the Limited, which also gets a more deluxe surround-view camera system.

During Edmunds testing, the Cadenza came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, an average performance for this class.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cadenza its highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Cadenza's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Though it's a large sedan, the 2015 Kia Cadenza isn't the floaty, luxury barge you might expect. It's composed when driven around turns, and in general, this full-size Kia just feels smaller than it is. When you're driving in town, the Cadenza's somewhat firm suspension tuning ably absorbs broken pavement. On the open road, interstate cruises are serene and relaxing thanks to the quiet cabin and comfortable seating.

Performance is similarly unstressed, as the Cadenza swiftly powers up on-ramps and passes slower cars with ease. Power delivery is very smooth, and the automatic transmission provides timely shifts.

Interior

Although loaded with upscale high-tech features, the Cadenza's cabin is cleanly styled and ergonomically friendly. Handsome design and quality materials are seen throughout, while controls for the audio, climate, phone and navigation systems are easy to find and use. The touchscreen in particular features large virtual "buttons" with logical placements. Along with Chrysler's/Dodge's unit, this is one of the best examples of a multitasking electronics interface we've seen in any car, regardless of cost.

The Cadenza's comfort is also top-notch, with plump, well-shaped seats front and rear that provide solid back and leg support. The cabin is roomy all around, though taller drivers may want to reconsider getting the panoramic sunroof, as it robs a few inches worth of headroom. A wide range of steering wheel and seat adjustments means drivers of all sizes should be able to get ideally situated behind the wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Kia Cadenza.

5(61%)
4(28%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Is it really a KIA?
Al Bryda,02/06/2016
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I test drove the Cadillac CTS, the Lexus ES 350 and the Cadenza. Absolutely love my Cadenza. I've owned many new higher end GM and Toyota cars but have never enjoyed driving one as much as my Cadenza. Apparently I'm not alone with my feelings as I am seeing more and more KIAs on the road. It is now 9 months later and I still love my Cadenza. My only additional comment about my Cadenza is that with the 19 wheels and a somewhat taut suspension, I feel that 18 inch wheels or higher profile tires would have been a better choice for more comfortable driving over some of the New England roads that are in disrepair.
No comparison!
SA,11/29/2015
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I love cars. I love cars that are considered underdogs. I love cars that you don't see everyone driving. I love knowing that I have made a great deal and my car is worth every penny I spent. The cadenza is just that. An underdog that is better than its competition. No comparison. The impala, 300, Taurus etc. I owned two of the three competitors. Not that they are bad cars or alternatives. They just are not the best. I drove the Toyota Avalon, bmw, Acura, and Lexus. For the price range the cadenza blows them away. Not to mention the styling and standard features! Kia comes with the 5 year warranty and 10 year powertrain and a specific premium service for it cadenza owners. I love that there isn't one every time I turn the corner. As a matter of fact KIA should be paying me to advertise. Lol. Every where I go people are always wondering what the car is and when I tell them a KiA they are instantly intrigued and ask me questions. its a beautiful car, quiet, handling, safety, and standard luxury features. Kia is in the rise and its quality is great. No recalls. No repairs. No issues!! I haughty recommend. They have hit this one out of the park. From what I hear from other Kia owners, it is the norm to have high quality and no recalls. They have made it into the luxury market and are moving forward quickly. I hear the K900 is also beautiful and hard to compete with, you won't be disappointed. Give Kia a try. You'll be impressed to say the least. Trust me.
Average Joe
Mbjeke,11/20/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I traded my BMW for the all new 2015 Kia Cadenza. I did not make a mistake. This is car continues to impress me and my friends. Roomy, quite, smooth ride, and lots of luxury amenities that comes standard at half the price of BMW and Mercedes. Kia has step up to the plate with this car.
Saved our lives!
Michelle Milton,03/07/2016
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I loved my car & it saved my daughter and myself lives when we were Tboned at 60mph- we had minor injuries the curtain side airbags protected my daughter the car held up to such a hard impact I'm impressed- I will be replacing it with a 2016 Cadenza- so grateful for all its safety features and I will miss my black on black- great car!! And worth every dollar
See all 18 reviews of the 2015 Kia Cadenza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Kia Cadenza features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

