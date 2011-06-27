Vehicle overview

You would be hard-pressed to find a better underdog story than the one that has unfolded for the Kia brand. Indeed, when the first Kia models arrived in the United States in the mid-1990s, they garnered about as much respect as Rocky did before he fought Apollo. The automaker has seen its credibility soar in recent years, however, as massive strides made in engineering, overall quality and styling have resulted in some truly desirable Kias. Last year, the introduction of the Cadenza gave the company a solid contender in the large sedan class.

The 2015 Kia Cadenza, which shares its platform with Hyundai's Azera, is a step up from the midsize Optima and as such is bigger and more powerful. Long gone are the days when Kias lacked muscle; the Cadenza packs a nearly 300-horsepower punch from its 3.3-liter V6 engine. That power is sent to the front wheels via a smooth six-speed automatic. Although the Cadenza has been tuned to provide a sportier drive than the Azera, it is still more a luxury cruiser than a sport sedan.

The Cadenza at once offers a lot and a little. On one hand, and as you'd expect from a Kia, the Cadenza provides a wealth of standard and optional high-end features. But on the other, this handsome sedan doesn't offer any alternative engine choices, which is a potential liability in a class where competitors offer four-cylinder turbo engines and fuel-sipping hybrid versions for buyers who want to pump up their mpg.

And good as the Cadenza is, you'd be wise to look at some of its hard-hitting rivals before making a decision. The Chrysler 300 and Toyota Avalon similarly offer effortless performance, smooth rides and roomy, well-trimmed cabins. The 300 offers the option of potent V8 power, while the Avalon also comes as a hybrid. You might also consider the Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Impala and Volkswagen Passat, which also offer a variety of engine options, even a thrifty turbodiesel in the VW's case. Overall, though, the 2015 Kia Cadenza, which earned an Edmunds "B" rating, stands as an excellent choice for a large sedan.