Estimated values
2015 Kia Cadenza Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,811
|$17,223
|$19,738
|Clean
|$14,180
|$16,503
|$18,867
|Average
|$12,918
|$15,064
|$17,126
|Rough
|$11,656
|$13,625
|$15,385
Estimated values
2015 Kia Cadenza Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,032
|$14,064
|$16,177
|Clean
|$11,519
|$13,476
|$15,464
|Average
|$10,494
|$12,301
|$14,037
|Rough
|$9,469
|$11,125
|$12,610