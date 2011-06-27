  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,595
See Wrangler Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,595
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/390.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,595
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,595
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,595
Smoker's Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Dual Top Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,595
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,595
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,595
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,595
Freedom Top Hard Top Headlineryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Radio 430yes
Alpine 9 Speaker w/All Weather Subwooferyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Radio 430Nyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,595
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,595
Front head room42.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,595
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room43.3 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,595
3-Piece Black Hard Topyes
Jeep Trail Rated Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,595
Maximum cargo capacity55.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3760 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach41.5 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure31.6 degrees
Length164.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height71.9 in.
EPA interior volume101.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,595
Exterior Colors
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,595
P255/75R17 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,595
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Wrangler Inventory

Related Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles