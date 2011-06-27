  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,036$4,308$5,014
Clean$2,796$3,961$4,604
Average$2,314$3,268$3,783
Rough$1,833$2,576$2,962
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,147$4,442$5,161
Clean$2,897$4,085$4,739
Average$2,398$3,371$3,894
Rough$1,900$2,656$3,049
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,702$3,586$4,080
Clean$2,488$3,298$3,746
Average$2,060$2,721$3,078
Rough$1,631$2,144$2,410
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,001$3,714$4,114
Clean$2,763$3,415$3,777
Average$2,288$2,818$3,104
Rough$1,812$2,220$2,430
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,450$4,374$4,891
Clean$3,177$4,022$4,491
Average$2,630$3,318$3,690
Rough$2,083$2,615$2,889
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,874$4,632$5,059
Clean$3,567$4,259$4,645
Average$2,953$3,514$3,817
Rough$2,339$2,769$2,988
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,230$4,098$4,583
Clean$2,974$3,768$4,208
Average$2,462$3,109$3,458
Rough$1,950$2,450$2,707
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V6 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,973$3,781$4,233
Clean$2,737$3,477$3,887
Average$2,266$2,869$3,194
Rough$1,795$2,261$2,501
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V6 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,608$4,222$4,570
Clean$3,322$3,882$4,196
Average$2,750$3,203$3,448
Rough$2,179$2,524$2,699
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,983$4,055$4,652
Clean$2,746$3,729$4,271
Average$2,274$3,077$3,509
Rough$1,801$2,425$2,748
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider XLS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,812$4,810$5,370
Clean$3,510$4,423$4,930
Average$2,906$3,650$4,051
Rough$2,302$2,876$3,172
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,833$4,837$5,398
Clean$3,529$4,448$4,956
Average$2,922$3,670$4,073
Rough$2,314$2,892$3,189
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider XLS 4dr Double Cab AWD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,223$5,312$5,924
Clean$3,888$4,885$5,439
Average$3,219$4,031$4,469
Rough$2,549$3,176$3,499
Sell my 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Raider near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Mitsubishi Raider on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,488 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,298 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Raider is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,488 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,298 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Mitsubishi Raider, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mitsubishi Raider with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,488 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,298 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Mitsubishi Raider. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Mitsubishi Raider and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Mitsubishi Raider ranges from $1,631 to $4,080, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Mitsubishi Raider is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.