Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,036
|$4,308
|$5,014
|Clean
|$2,796
|$3,961
|$4,604
|Average
|$2,314
|$3,268
|$3,783
|Rough
|$1,833
|$2,576
|$2,962
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,147
|$4,442
|$5,161
|Clean
|$2,897
|$4,085
|$4,739
|Average
|$2,398
|$3,371
|$3,894
|Rough
|$1,900
|$2,656
|$3,049
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,702
|$3,586
|$4,080
|Clean
|$2,488
|$3,298
|$3,746
|Average
|$2,060
|$2,721
|$3,078
|Rough
|$1,631
|$2,144
|$2,410
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,001
|$3,714
|$4,114
|Clean
|$2,763
|$3,415
|$3,777
|Average
|$2,288
|$2,818
|$3,104
|Rough
|$1,812
|$2,220
|$2,430
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,450
|$4,374
|$4,891
|Clean
|$3,177
|$4,022
|$4,491
|Average
|$2,630
|$3,318
|$3,690
|Rough
|$2,083
|$2,615
|$2,889
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,874
|$4,632
|$5,059
|Clean
|$3,567
|$4,259
|$4,645
|Average
|$2,953
|$3,514
|$3,817
|Rough
|$2,339
|$2,769
|$2,988
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,230
|$4,098
|$4,583
|Clean
|$2,974
|$3,768
|$4,208
|Average
|$2,462
|$3,109
|$3,458
|Rough
|$1,950
|$2,450
|$2,707
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V6 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,973
|$3,781
|$4,233
|Clean
|$2,737
|$3,477
|$3,887
|Average
|$2,266
|$2,869
|$3,194
|Rough
|$1,795
|$2,261
|$2,501
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V6 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,608
|$4,222
|$4,570
|Clean
|$3,322
|$3,882
|$4,196
|Average
|$2,750
|$3,203
|$3,448
|Rough
|$2,179
|$2,524
|$2,699
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,983
|$4,055
|$4,652
|Clean
|$2,746
|$3,729
|$4,271
|Average
|$2,274
|$3,077
|$3,509
|Rough
|$1,801
|$2,425
|$2,748
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider XLS 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,812
|$4,810
|$5,370
|Clean
|$3,510
|$4,423
|$4,930
|Average
|$2,906
|$3,650
|$4,051
|Rough
|$2,302
|$2,876
|$3,172
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross V8 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,833
|$4,837
|$5,398
|Clean
|$3,529
|$4,448
|$4,956
|Average
|$2,922
|$3,670
|$4,073
|Rough
|$2,314
|$2,892
|$3,189
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Raider XLS 4dr Double Cab AWD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,223
|$5,312
|$5,924
|Clean
|$3,888
|$4,885
|$5,439
|Average
|$3,219
|$4,031
|$4,469
|Rough
|$2,549
|$3,176
|$3,499