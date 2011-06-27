Estimated values
2013 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,256
|$17,287
|$19,067
|Clean
|$14,525
|$16,445
|$18,094
|Average
|$13,064
|$14,759
|$16,147
|Rough
|$11,602
|$13,073
|$14,199
Estimated values
2013 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,957
|$19,894
|$21,609
|Clean
|$17,097
|$18,924
|$20,506
|Average
|$15,377
|$16,984
|$18,299
|Rough
|$13,657
|$15,044
|$16,092
Estimated values
2013 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,458
|$17,861
|$19,952
|Clean
|$14,718
|$16,991
|$18,934
|Average
|$13,237
|$15,249
|$16,896
|Rough
|$11,756
|$13,507
|$14,859
Estimated values
2013 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,426
|$18,907
|$21,068
|Clean
|$15,639
|$17,986
|$19,992
|Average
|$14,066
|$16,142
|$17,841
|Rough
|$12,492
|$14,298
|$15,689
Estimated values
2013 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,353
|$15,478
|$17,327
|Clean
|$12,713
|$14,724
|$16,442
|Average
|$11,434
|$13,215
|$14,673
|Rough
|$10,155
|$11,705
|$12,903
Estimated values
2013 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,883
|$16,988
|$18,826
|Clean
|$14,170
|$16,160
|$17,865
|Average
|$12,744
|$14,503
|$15,942
|Rough
|$11,319
|$12,847
|$14,020
Estimated values
2013 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,486
|$18,918
|$21,039
|Clean
|$15,697
|$17,996
|$19,965
|Average
|$14,117
|$16,151
|$17,816
|Rough
|$12,538
|$14,306
|$15,668
Estimated values
2013 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,322
|$15,417
|$17,239
|Clean
|$12,684
|$14,665
|$16,359
|Average
|$11,408
|$13,162
|$14,598
|Rough
|$10,132
|$11,659
|$12,838