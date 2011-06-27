Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,138
|$4,406
|$5,190
|Clean
|$2,952
|$4,137
|$4,859
|Average
|$2,578
|$3,598
|$4,197
|Rough
|$2,204
|$3,059
|$3,536
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,041
|$4,488
|$5,380
|Clean
|$2,860
|$4,214
|$5,037
|Average
|$2,498
|$3,665
|$4,351
|Rough
|$2,136
|$3,116
|$3,665
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,789
|$4,187
|$5,049
|Clean
|$2,623
|$3,931
|$4,727
|Average
|$2,291
|$3,419
|$4,083
|Rough
|$1,959
|$2,907
|$3,439
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,670
|$3,748
|$4,416
|Clean
|$2,511
|$3,519
|$4,134
|Average
|$2,193
|$3,061
|$3,571
|Rough
|$1,875
|$2,602
|$3,008
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,442
|$3,495
|$4,144
|Clean
|$2,297
|$3,281
|$3,880
|Average
|$2,006
|$2,854
|$3,352
|Rough
|$1,716
|$2,427
|$2,823
Estimated values
2009 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,081
|$4,215
|$4,919
|Clean
|$2,898
|$3,957
|$4,605
|Average
|$2,531
|$3,442
|$3,978
|Rough
|$2,164
|$2,926
|$3,351