Estimated values
1994 Mercury Tracer 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$812
|$1,431
|$1,763
|Clean
|$716
|$1,265
|$1,560
|Average
|$524
|$932
|$1,153
|Rough
|$332
|$599
|$746
Estimated values
1994 Mercury Tracer LTS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$874
|$1,487
|$1,814
|Clean
|$771
|$1,314
|$1,605
|Average
|$564
|$969
|$1,187
|Rough
|$358
|$623
|$768
Estimated values
1994 Mercury Tracer 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$803
|$1,428
|$1,763
|Clean
|$708
|$1,262
|$1,560
|Average
|$518
|$930
|$1,153
|Rough
|$328
|$598
|$746