Used 1992 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me

EPA 20 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! (5) 15 X 7 "GRIZZLY" ALUMINUM WHEELS, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSE... 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD, 4.0L (242) SMPI I6 "POWER TECH" ENGIN... AIR CONDITIONING CLICK NOW! THIS JEEP WRANGLER IS FULLY EQUIPPED: AIR CONDITIONING HD electrical group, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSETTE (4) speakers, (5) 15 X 7 "GRIZZLY" ALUMINUM WHEELS, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD), 4.0L (242) SMPI I6 "POWER TECH" ENGINE (STD) OWN THIS WRANGLER WITH CONFIDENCE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES ON THIS WRANGLER INCLUDE: 4x4 Rollover Protection System, Bucket Seats, Vinyl Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. GO ANYWHERE, DO ANYTHING®: JEEP WRANGLER: The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most capable off-highway vehicles available today. Its four-wheel drive system offers no-road capability and its convertible body style offers open-air fun. - NewCarTestDrive.com Great Gas Mileage: 20 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: At Lithia CJD of Klamath Falls, your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is true regardless of whether you're here to test drive a new Chrysler or used car, get an estimate on your car, secure auto financing, or figure out exactly what auto part you need. We have used cars from some of today's top manufacturers and all of our used cars go through a vigorous inspection before hitting the lot. Come take a test drive today! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Jeep Wrangler Sport with AWD/4WD .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4FY19S5WP721308

Stock: WP721308CV

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020