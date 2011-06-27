Used 2009 Jeep Patriot SUV Consumer Reviews

From Wonderful to Nightmare to Wonderful jeepers21 , 12/13/2014 31 of 31 people found this review helpful It drove great until about 4 months ago & that's when things started going down hill. It started cutting out every time I would go to drive (started w/ 2-3x before it would drive & increased to 4-6x, even cut out while driving down the road). Talk about stress! Took it to a mechanic who fixed everything he could (throttle body, cam sensor) but it turned out to be a computer issue, which he could not fix it with out Chrysler's permission. Jeep, who after I told them what I already had fixed, was able to replace the computer (PCM) with ease. Also, Thank God for the Federal Admissions warranty that's out there bc this turned out to be a common problem with this model & would of cost $$$$$$$$ Report Abuse

I'm tired of its bugginess. jeepgirl123 , 07/13/2012 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I love Jeep products and was excited to buy this car. I've had it for 3 years but the little things wrong are getting annoying. 1. Leaky moonroof. I've been to the dealer 5 times, but stopped going after the warranty ran out. Water pours from the dome light after it rains. They told me it is because I park under trees and the drain pipe is plugged. I gave up and now just keep a towel handy. 2. Stalls when its cold. I'll drive down the road and get to the stop sign. I'll try to go and the engine is completely shut off. It quietly shuts down. 3. Temperature display is stuck on 73 degrees. 4. Radio is completely dead when it gets really hot out. (No display at all) Report Abuse

Piece of Junk Mike , 12/28/2015 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I purchased a new 2009 Jeep Patriot . The dealership replaced the transmission after 3 years due to overheating and noise. After I reached the 50k mileage mark, I have replaced most of the front suspension i.e. (Upper/lower control arms, etc.) a few times every 15k miles. I have heard from various mechanics that all low priced Jeeps are constantly in the shop with issues. I will NEVER purchase another JEEP or Chrysler product. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

WORST JEEP EVER iichukid , 07/21/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Worst car EVER.. I traded in my 2007 Sonata Limited V6 bought it brand new(which never gave me any type of problems @ 130,981miles besides oil/filter change and 4 new tires) for the 2009 Patriot needed a 4WD vehicle and it SUCKS. I got the Jeep a month ago and due to CVT trans problems I had to take it back to dealer and it been in the dealer since then only had for a week and gotta take it back this week cause now is the CVT trans plus shocks absorbers, axels, and struts....... I'm going to make the last 5 payments in August just to get read of it...... Worst Jeep EVER....... And BTW the Jeep only have 60,451 miles..... Report Abuse