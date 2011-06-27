2019 Jeep Compass SUV Consumer Reviews

Daughter/baby totaled it, walked away, amazing!!! CR , 07/30/2019 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 59 of 62 people found this review helpful Going 55 into a car full of teens who slammed on brakes suddenly so they didn’t miss their turn. No warning. Just a dead on almost full speed hit. My daughter and her 2 month old walked away without being injured. The Jeep didn’t crumple up into the driver, and the airbags deployed as they should, the hood and bumper is in smithereens. Thank you thank you Jeep! It’s a total loss on the Jeep but because of you we didn’t lose our children! Report Abuse

Nice Styling Wes Ferrell , 04/26/2019 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 58 of 62 people found this review helpful This is my first Jeep since 2008. I had been owning or leasing Fords since 2012 and liked every one. But my lease was up on my 16 Fusion and there were no good lease deals at Ford. So I was shopping for a Cherokee but the Compass had a sweet deal so I took it. For the most part I really like it. I really liked the styling. The front seats are kind of hard but I prefer them that way. The interior craftsmanship was top notch , as was the body fit and finish. The car is also fun to drive. OK so here are the negatives. Tilt and telescoping steering wheel has very limited adjustments. The start / stop feature is annoying and needs to be turned off ( if desired )every time you start the engine. On is it's default. The radio must be on for the touchscreen to be on. You have mute the radio or turn the volume to 0 if you don't want the radio and want to use the touchscreen. My Escape's radio is independent of the touchscreen. Reliability is a concern. The vehicle's push button start failed 4 times the first 2 weeks I had it. Looked up online and it's a common problem. Dealer fixed it with a software update from a technical service bulletin. No problems since then. Time will tell. Overall I like the car but due to the above issues I had to down rate it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I absolutely love my Jeep Compass Michelle S. , 06/29/2019 Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 20 of 23 people found this review helpful It's a perfect fit for me!!!! A smaller smooth riding SUV that's high enough off the ground, with 4x4, simple buttons to figure out and a nice sounding stereo (after adjusting the equalizer). I happen to love the off-white color, just like a vintage shabby-chic ceramic. 😉 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just what I was looking for. Baja-D , 06/20/2019 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Good looking and capable small SUV. Easy to use and a good mix of features and price. Interior feels high quality. Do not feel the engine is underpowered but is a bit buzzy at higher RPM's. Brakes are also a bit grabby. Got 24% off of MSRP and so far am quite happy with the vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse