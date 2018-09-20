  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. 2019 Jeep Compass
  5. 2019 Jeep Compass SUV
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(26)
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jeep® Compass
Learn More
Jeep.com

2019 Jeep Compass SUV

What’s new

  • Minor shuffling of feature availability for 2019
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
  • Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy seating for such a small vehicle
  • Tech interface is attractive and easy to use
  • High-quality interior materials with solid construction
  • Trailhawk version is highly capable off-road
  • Four-cylinder engine's weak power delivery
  • Limited storage capacity, both in the cabin and cargo area
  • Hard to find a truly comfortable seat position
  • Nine-speed transmission suffers from sluggish responses
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Jeep Compass for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
MSRP Starting at
$21,845
Save as much as $4,782
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,782 with Edmunds

2019 Jeep Compass SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Jeep® Compass
Sport, Latitude, Sun and Wheel, North Edition, Altitude, Sun and Safety, Trailhawk, Limited and High Altitude

msrp 

$22,105
starting price
Build & Price
Jeep.com
See all for sale

Which Compass does Edmunds recommend?

If you have your sights set on unpaved roads and wilderness exploration, we recommend the Trailhawk trim for its increased ground clearance, knobbier tires and unique all-wheel-drive calibration. Otherwise, head over to the Latitude, which offers a well-rounded slate of features without ballooning the price up too far.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

The first-generation Jeep Compass was not a small SUV we were fond of. Although it had a low price, it was outclassed in just about every other area such as refinement, fuel economy and safety. Thankfully, Jeep introduced a much-improved second-generation Compass for 2017, and that model heads into 2019 without any significant changes.

Sizewise, the 2019 Jeep Compass splits the difference between Jeep's smaller Renegade (with which it shares its basic platform) and the larger, pricier Cherokee. However, the compact crossover SUV segment in which the Compass plays is crowded, which makes standing out difficult. The Compass is a tidy-handling crossover that delivers solid day-to-day utility and sound fuel economy, but that goes for many others in the class, too.

Jeep has an ace in the hole, however, in the form of the Compass' Trailhawk trim level, which is the most off-road-capable model in the segment. Sure, the Trailhawk serves in part as a standard-bearer for the brand that's intended to burnish the image of the rest of the Compass range, but its off-road edge is undeniable.

Overall, we like the Compass. Even if you don't get the Trailhawk, this little Jeep has a back seat that is suited to full-size adults and an easy-to-use infotainment system. You might also like its styling, which mimics the larger Jeep Grand Cherokee. Just don't expect much speed, though, because the Compass' sole engine offering isn't very powerful.

2019 Jeep Compass models

The 2019 Compass is available in four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk. All come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (180 horsepower, 175 lb-ft of torque). Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on all Compasses except the Trailhawk, which comes standard with AWD. A six-speed manual transmission is available on the Sport and the Latitude, but most Compasses you will come across will have either a six-speed or a nine-speed automatic.

Starting things out is the Sport trim. Standard equipment highlights include 16-inch wheels, air conditioning, the smaller Uconnect system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port and a six-speaker sound system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Compared to the Sport, the Compass Latitude has larger wheels, upgraded cloth and simulated leather seat upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, and more choices for options packages.

The Compass Limited is the most comprehensively equipped. Standout features include 18-inch wheels, remote start, upgraded exterior trim, a 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, satellite radio, automatic dual-zone climate control, an upgraded driver information display, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and leather upholstery.

Though the Trailhawk sits below the Limited in price, it differs greatly in function and features. Only available in AWD with the nine-speed automatic, it rides on 17-inch wheels with off-road-oriented tires and has a raised suspension and its own Selec-Terrain system to help it crawl up steep ascents and over rocky surfaces. Red tow hooks, underbody skidplates and a matte-black hood accent further differentiate the Trailhawk from the rest of the Compass line.

Other popular options, depending on the trim level, include a navigation system, a sunroof, a premium Beats audio system, a power liftgate, a Cold Weather package, xenon headlights
and an Advanced Safety package that includes adaptive cruise, automatic high beams, forward collision warning and mitigation, and lane departure warning and intervention.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk (2.4L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving6.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Driving

6.0
The Compass Trailhawk surprised us with its stiff chassis. It's capable when the trail gets tough, and it's also a decent highway cruiser. But a lackluster powertrain and the Trailhawk's knobby tires reduce how much fun you'll have when going around turns.

Acceleration

6.0
Acceleration is marginal even if you bury the pedal, with a 0-60 mph time of 10.1 seconds. The 2.4-liter engine doesn't make pleasant sounds under these conditions either. If you go light on the gas pedal, it tends to upshift a gear or two too high, exacerbating the tepid power delivery.

Braking

6.0
The brakes are initially grabby but are easy to modulate after that. Still, there's lots of brake dive and a mushy pedal. In our testing, we observed a long 60-0 mph stopping distance of 140 feet. That's likely due to the Trailhawk's off-road tires. Other Compass versions should be better.

Steering

7.0
The steering feels taut at highway speeds with a decent amount of weight. It's not overly boosted like some other SUVs, yet it's still easy to manage at low speeds. There isn't much road feel, but that's typical for this type of vehicle.

Handling

6.0
The Compass has a solid feel to it, and even the Trailhawk stays decently composed when driving on curvier roads. Its off-road-friendly tires are harsher than all-seasons and handling is numb, particularly in quick transitions. As with braking, other Compass trims will have better handling capability.

Drivability

6.0
The nine-speed automatic's shift quality is OK, but its insistence on upshifting as soon as possible hurts acceleration. You must floor the throttle to get it to downshift. It likes to be driven with a heavy or a light foot. In between, where most people drive, is the most irksome.

Off-road

9.0
For the class, there isn't anything else that off-roads as well as the Trailhawk. It's more capable than you think, and the electronics take the guesswork and stress out of driving. Hard to believe you can drive this thing home afterward. It has a first-gear hold feature and a lockable center differential.

Comfort

7.0
The Compass Trailhawk isn't the most comfortable choice in the segment, but it is a little better than average. This is true even when considering its off-road-oriented tire and suspension package. It's a setup that works well off-road and is also compatible with poorly maintained city streets.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seat cushions are firm with adequate lateral support. They're adequately comfortable for most body types. There's plenty of headroom and adequate legroom all around.

Ride comfort

7.0
The ride is comfortably smooth, even over rough roads, with the suspension and high-profile tires taking the edge off the bumps. The Compass feels surprisingly substantial for a compact SUV.

Noise & vibration

7.0
There's a moderate amount of wind noise on the highway, and the Trailhawk's knobby tires produce noticeable road noise on rougher road surfaces. Our test vehicle did not have any unwanted vibrations or squeaks.

Climate control

8.0
The climate controls are excellent, with a mix of buttons and touchscreen controls. While all operations can be accomplished through the responsive touchscreen, the Compass has buttons that provide quicker access. The overall system performance is effective, and the heated seats and steering wheel get nice and toasty.

Interior

7.5
Although the Compass won't win any style awards, its interior is straightforward and ergonomically friendly. Passengers can get in and out with ease and sit comfortably, and the driver has a good view of the road ahead.

Ease of use

8.0
All controls are well laid out and clearly labeled. The Trailhawk's drive mode dial is easy to use, with clear indicator lights that let you know what's going on. The infotainment system is busy in appearance, but it's customizable and easy to navigate.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The sill stepover height may be a tad high for less mobile passengers, but most will find it easy. The seat height is perfect for an easy slide in. The doors open almost to 90 degrees and the entry is wide. Even the rear door openings are squared off to provide more head clearance for rear passengers.

Driving position

7.0
The driver's seat offers quite a bit of adjustment, including a very effective four-position lumbar support, which is nice. The limiting comfort factor will be for drivers with long legs since the wheel doesn't telescope out far enough for an optimal position.

Roominess

7.5
The Compass is surprisingly roomy. Even with the driver's seat all the way back, there's room for shorter passengers to sit comfortably. You'll find lots of head-, legroom and elbow room front and rear. The center drive tunnel isn't too tall or intrusive, which helps free up space for the rear middle passenger.

Visibility

7.0
Front and side visibility is decent, though a chunky rear roof pillar creates a blind spot at the rear three-quarter angle. The rearview camera with cross-traffic alert is helpful in this case, especially considering the rear center headrest juts into your view. Thankfully, the headrest is removable.

Quality

8.0
The newest Compass is miles better than the previous, pre-2017 version. Durable soft-touch interior materials are well-represented, and leather covers the steering wheel and shift knob. We noticed no creaks or rattles, even on the bumpiest of trails.

Utility

7.0
While maximum cargo volume is on the low side, the available space is useful. Small cubbies to the sides of the main cargo area are the perfect place for a jump box, recovery kit and first-aid kit.

Small-item storage

7.0
The armrest bin is sized for large phones or a small camera. The central cupholders have an anti-tip design and can take cups with handles. The door pockets can hold a 26-ounce water bottle and other small items. The glovebox is decently sized. The rear cupholders in the armrest are also anti-tip.

Cargo space

7.0
The cargo area measures 27 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 60 cubes when folded. Both are low for the segment. The liftgate's support strut, located on the driver side, intrudes on the hatch opening but doesn't affect loading. Tie-downs are located on the sides and the threshold, allowing for edge-to-edge loading.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
LATCH anchors are buried in between seat cushions and are hard to find and access. The top tethers are on the rear seatback, exposed and easy to locate.

Towing

8.0
All-wheel-drive Compass models such as our Trailhawk can tow up to 2,000 pounds, which is above-average. An optional tow kit adds a four-pin harness and an integrated Class III hitch.

Technology

8.0
While it's not a tech-heavy vehicle, the Compass proves that quality is better than quantity. Uconnect is easy to use, and functions such as the drive mode, engine stop-start and traction control are all accessible.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Any Compass with the 8.4-inch screen has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Front passengers get one USB port and an auxiliary jack. Rear passengers get one USB port and a 110-volt, household-style outlet.

Driver aids

7.0
The optional lane departure warning system is sluggish to react. It occasionally warns you too soon, but usually not soon enough. The camera is sensitive to the contrast between the lane markers and the road. Our test car also had the forward collision mitigation, which functions as it should.

Voice control

8.0
It's an average system as far as voice recognition goes, but it stands out due to its scope: It interfaces with the obvious (telephone, navigation, and audio source and channel selection), but you can also send pre-established texts and adjust climate control settings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Jeep Compass.

5 star reviews: 39%
4 star reviews: 23%
3 star reviews: 4%
2 star reviews: 15%
1 star reviews: 19%
Average user rating: 3.5 stars based on 26 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • technology
  • steering wheel
  • engine
  • transmission
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • infotainment system
  • doors
  • lights
  • sound system
  • acceleration
  • dashboard
  • oil
  • seats
  • electrical system
  • safety
  • value
  • wheels & tires

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Daughter/baby totaled it, walked away, amazing!!!
CR ,
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Going 55 into a car full of teens who slammed on brakes suddenly so they didn’t miss their turn. No warning. Just a dead on almost full speed hit. My daughter and her 2 month old walked away without being injured. The Jeep didn’t crumple up into the driver, and the airbags deployed as they should, the hood and bumper is in smithereens. Thank you thank you Jeep! It’s a total loss on the Jeep but because of you we didn’t lose our children!

3 out of 5 stars, Nice Styling
Wes Ferrell,
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

This is my first Jeep since 2008. I had been owning or leasing Fords since 2012 and liked every one. But my lease was up on my 16 Fusion and there were no good lease deals at Ford. So I was shopping for a Cherokee but the Compass had a sweet deal so I took it. For the most part I really like it. I really liked the styling. The front seats are kind of hard but I prefer them that way. The interior craftsmanship was top notch , as was the body fit and finish. The car is also fun to drive. OK so here are the negatives. Tilt and telescoping steering wheel has very limited adjustments. The start / stop feature is annoying and needs to be turned off ( if desired )every time you start the engine. On is it's default. The radio must be on for the touchscreen to be on. You have mute the radio or turn the volume to 0 if you don't want the radio and want to use the touchscreen. My Escape's radio is independent of the touchscreen. Reliability is a concern. The vehicle's push button start failed 4 times the first 2 weeks I had it. Looked up online and it's a common problem. Dealer fixed it with a software update from a technical service bulletin. No problems since then. Time will tell. Overall I like the car but due to the above issues I had to down rate it.

5 out of 5 stars, Classy and functional...rugged good looks
Lewis lokitz,
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

We now have the compass a year with a little over 6k miles. We continue to love the looks...especially my wife... it’s her vehicle. The tech is amazing. We’ve had it on a couple of long trips and it performed wonderfully. No rattles or squeaks. Still don’t understand the negative journalist comments regarding the trans. The 9 speed always finds the right gear, shifts smoothly, and works great with the engine. No question Id recommend the compass and buy it again. The two negatives are the engine noise getting up to speed and the front seats are too firm. I’m spite of the glacier grey interior color, it’s been easy to keep clean. I’m going to replace the cabin filter after the pollen season next month. Jeep made it much more complicated then our 2015/2020 Cherokee. Not much to add since I wrote the comments below. Continue to thoroughly enjoy our compass. At this point the only negative is the engine is a bit noisy. I am comparing it the my 2015 Cherokee v6. The auto on/off should be on the dash instead on the console. In all other respects the Compass is great. Love the dual color interior and exterior. The ride is quiet and smooth. Re:mpg .. on 2 recent long trips I recd 29 mpg. I had been researching cars for quite awhile for my wife. Her lease was coming due. Looked at the Q3 and cx5. Couldn’t understand why the lease payment was almost double but the msrp was only a few thousand $$$ more. The math didn’t work. I looked at the updated version of our current car, Tucson, but we wanted a change after leasing 3 (9years). We looked at the encore, equinox and escape. I ruled out any cuv with a cvt. The Compass quickly rose to the top. I’m partial to jeeps as I currently own a Cherokee and owned a 2003 liberty for almost 10 years. We chose a white/black limited with a light/dark grey interior with every safety feature. We have it only 5 days but quickly bonded with it. When I mentioned the deal we recd to my brother-in-law he switched from the rogue ( they leased rogues for 12 years) to the compass for his wife. He hates the cvt too. My wife and her sister love the compass. Quiet, comfortable, easy to drive, well put together with nice materials, and smooth. Perhaps a negative is the lack of cabin storage, but there’re after market products that address this. Surprising that the home link feature isn’t offered. I definitely turn around to look at the compass as I walk away. A good decision???? Time will tell but we r off to a good start.

5 out of 5 stars, I absolutely love my Jeep Compass
Michelle S.,
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

It's a perfect fit for me!!!! A smaller smooth riding SUV that's high enough off the ground, with 4x4, simple buttons to figure out and a nice sounding stereo (after adjusting the equalizer). I happen to love the off-white color, just like a vintage shabby-chic ceramic. 😉

Write a review

See all 26 reviews

Ad
Build Your Compass
Build & PriceJeep.com

Features & Specs

Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 6M
MSRP$25,095
MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Latitude 4dr SUV features & specs
Latitude 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$25,095
MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
MSRP$29,695
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
MSRP$28,015
MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Jeep Compass SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Compass safety features:

Jeep Active Drive
Adjusts torque to ensure the tire with the most grip gets the most power. Also can disconnect the rear wheels to decrease fuel use.
Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning
Warns you if a risk of a front collision is detected and can prime the brakes to minimize reaction time.
LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus
Warns you if the Compass starts to drift out of its intended lane and can apply corrective steering to help out.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover20.2%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Jeep Compass vs. the competition

Jeep Compass vs. Mazda CX-3

People who appreciate sharp driving dynamics will prefer the CX-3 over the Compass. The CX-3's nimble handling and precise steering make it the driver's pick of the bunch. However, the smaller Mazda is significantly less useful than the Compass when it comes to accommodating backseat passengers and cargo.

Compare Jeep Compass & Mazda CX-3 features

Jeep Compass vs. Nissan Kicks

The less expensive Kicks makes a strong value argument. However, the Kicks isn't available with all-wheel drive, and the Compass offers a broader variety of transmission choices — a CVT automatic is all that's on offer in the Kicks. Sizewise, the Kicks can't quite measure up to the Compass either. But money talks, and for some people, the Kicks' lower entry point makes all the difference.

Compare Jeep Compass & Nissan Kicks features

Jeep Compass vs. Jeep Renegade

Though they share a platform, there's a healthy difference in size between the Renegade and the Compass. The Renegade's shorter wheelbase makes it easier to wield in tight spots but comes at the cost of a tighter back seat and a smaller cargo area. You might not have guessed, though, that the less expensive Renegade is not slower than the Compass.

Compare Jeep Compass & Jeep Renegade features

FAQ

Is the Jeep Compass a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Compass both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. You probably care about Jeep Compass fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Compass gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Compass has 27.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jeep Compass. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Jeep Compass?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Jeep Compass:

  • Minor shuffling of feature availability for 2019
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
  • Part of the second Compass generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Jeep Compass reliable?

To determine whether the Jeep Compass is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Compass. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Compass's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Jeep Compass a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Jeep Compass is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Compass and gave it a 7.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Compass is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Jeep Compass?

The least-expensive 2019 Jeep Compass is the 2019 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,845.

Other versions include:

  • Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $25,095
  • Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,095
  • Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,695
  • Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $28,015
  • Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,195
  • Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,515
  • Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $21,845
  • Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $23,345
  • High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $31,690
  • Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,195
  • Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $26,040
  • High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,190
  • Sun & Wheel 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,890
Learn more

What are the different models of Jeep Compass?

If you're interested in the Jeep Compass, the next question is, which Compass model is right for you? Compass variants include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A). For a full list of Compass models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Jeep Compass

If versatility is an important consideration in your compact sport-utility vehicle, the 2019 Jeep Compass deserves strong consideration. The Compass is loosely based on the smaller Jeep Renegade, but with styling inspirations from the Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee.

The new Compass features segment-competitive interior volume and an efficient four-cylinder engine. With four available trim levels, the Compass can suit both city dwellers and those looking to take the path less traveled.

The Sport, Latitude and Limited variants can be had wither either front- or all-wheel-drive. The Trailhawk is only available with all-wheel drive. For the Sport buyer, you'll only have a few options to worry about: the Cold Weather package, a Sport Appearance package, and a Tech Group package that includes rear parking sensors and satellite radio.

With a larger number of available options — including navigation, forward collision warning and blind-spot monitoring — the Latitude is likely to be the most relevant to most buyers. Although it comes with the same 7-inch Uconnect system as the Sport, the Latitude benefits from an optional 8.4-inch unit with built-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. You can also get xenon headlights, a tow package and panoramic sunroof.

The remaining trims, the Limited and the Trailhawk, sit at the upper end of the Compass range but differ in their respective missions. If you need genuine off-road capability, you'll want the Trailhawk. Otherwise, the feature-laden Limited might suit your fancy. Featuring underbody protection, a raised suspension and an enhanced four-wheel-drive system, the Trailhawk is surprisingly capable when the trail gets rough. Meanwhile, with standard leather seating surfaces, upgraded interior accents, power front seats and 18-inch wheels, the Limited is definitely aimed at the road-going buyer wanting the most convenience and luxury-oriented features. Whether the street or the trail is your preferred path of choice, use Edmunds to help you find the perfect 2019 Jeep Compass.

2019 Jeep Compass SUV Overview

The 2019 Jeep Compass SUV is offered in the following styles: Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Sun & Wheel 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Compass SUV 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Compass SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Compass SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Latitude, Limited, Altitude, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Jeep Compass SUV?

2019 Jeep Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2019 Jeep Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,875. The average price paid for a new 2019 Jeep Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $4,675 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,675 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,200.

The average savings for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 13.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Jeep Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Jeep Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,870. The average price paid for a new 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $4,782 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,782 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,088.

The average savings for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 13.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Jeep Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,275. The average price paid for a new 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,732 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,732 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,543.

The average savings for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 13.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Jeep Compass SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Jeep Compass SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 10 new 2019 [object Object] Compass SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,530 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,929 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Compass SUV available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Compass SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Compass SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Jeep Compass for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,973.

Find a new Jeep for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,043.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV and all available trim types: Altitude, Trailhawk, Limited, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Jeep Compass SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials

Related 2019 Jeep Compass SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles