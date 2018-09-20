More about the 2019 Jeep Compass

If versatility is an important consideration in your compact sport-utility vehicle, the 2019 Jeep Compass deserves strong consideration. The Compass is loosely based on the smaller Jeep Renegade, but with styling inspirations from the Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee. The new Compass features segment-competitive interior volume and an efficient four-cylinder engine. With four available trim levels, the Compass can suit both city dwellers and those looking to take the path less traveled. The Sport, Latitude and Limited variants can be had wither either front- or all-wheel-drive. The Trailhawk is only available with all-wheel drive. For the Sport buyer, you'll only have a few options to worry about: the Cold Weather package, a Sport Appearance package, and a Tech Group package that includes rear parking sensors and satellite radio. With a larger number of available options — including navigation, forward collision warning and blind-spot monitoring — the Latitude is likely to be the most relevant to most buyers. Although it comes with the same 7-inch Uconnect system as the Sport, the Latitude benefits from an optional 8.4-inch unit with built-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. You can also get xenon headlights, a tow package and panoramic sunroof. The remaining trims, the Limited and the Trailhawk, sit at the upper end of the Compass range but differ in their respective missions. If you need genuine off-road capability, you'll want the Trailhawk. Otherwise, the feature-laden Limited might suit your fancy. Featuring underbody protection, a raised suspension and an enhanced four-wheel-drive system, the Trailhawk is surprisingly capable when the trail gets rough. Meanwhile, with standard leather seating surfaces, upgraded interior accents, power front seats and 18-inch wheels, the Limited is definitely aimed at the road-going buyer wanting the most convenience and luxury-oriented features. Whether the street or the trail is your preferred path of choice, use Edmunds to help you find the perfect 2019 Jeep Compass.

2019 Jeep Compass SUV Overview

The 2019 Jeep Compass SUV is offered in the following styles: Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Sun & Wheel 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Compass SUV 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Compass SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Compass SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Latitude, Limited, Altitude, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Jeep Compass SUV ?

2019 Jeep Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2019 Jeep Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,875 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Jeep Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $4,675 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,675 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,200 .

The average savings for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 13.4 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Jeep Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Jeep Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,870 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $4,782 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,782 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,088 .

The average savings for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 13.7 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Jeep Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,275 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,732 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,732 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,543 .

The average savings for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 13.7 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Jeep Compass SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Jeep Compass SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 10 new 2019 [object Object] Compass SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,530 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,929 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Compass SUV available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Compass SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Jeep Compass SUV Compass SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Jeep Compass for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,973 .

Find a new Jeep for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,043 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV and all available trim types : Altitude, Trailhawk, Limited, etc . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Jeep Compass SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Jeep Compass SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials

