Estimated values
2007 Jeep Commander Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,023
|$4,740
|$5,131
|Clean
|$3,715
|$4,378
|$4,739
|Average
|$3,097
|$3,654
|$3,956
|Rough
|$2,480
|$2,930
|$3,172
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Commander Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,216
|$6,873
|$7,769
|Clean
|$4,816
|$6,348
|$7,176
|Average
|$4,015
|$5,298
|$5,989
|Rough
|$3,215
|$4,248
|$4,802
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Commander Overland 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,839
|$9,599
|$10,553
|Clean
|$7,238
|$8,866
|$9,747
|Average
|$6,035
|$7,400
|$8,135
|Rough
|$4,831
|$5,934
|$6,524
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Commander Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,177
|$4,123
|$4,636
|Clean
|$2,933
|$3,808
|$4,282
|Average
|$2,446
|$3,178
|$3,574
|Rough
|$1,958
|$2,549
|$2,866
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Commander Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,755
|$6,068
|$6,779
|Clean
|$4,390
|$5,604
|$6,261
|Average
|$3,660
|$4,677
|$5,226
|Rough
|$2,930
|$3,751
|$4,190
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Commander Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,323
|$4,204
|$4,682
|Clean
|$3,068
|$3,883
|$4,325
|Average
|$2,558
|$3,241
|$3,610
|Rough
|$2,048
|$2,599
|$2,894