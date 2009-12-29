Used 2010 Jeep Commander
Pros & Cons
- Strong V8 engine, comfortable and quiet interior, capable off-road, lengthy features list.
- Small third-row seat, lackluster fuel economy, poor base V6, unimpressive cargo space.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2010 Jeep Commander counts its powerful V8 and off-road capabilities among its strengths, but these are not enough to overcome its poor fuel economy or limited cargo and passenger space.
Vehicle overview
You can't be everything to everybody. That's the lesson we take away from the 2010 Jeep Commander. Nostalgic styling, off-road prowess, seating for seven and a luxurious interior seem to be too much to all fit into this midsize Jeep. It manages to meet these goals, but just barely and not without some significant drawbacks.
The Commander's exterior styling is an obvious nod to the Cherokee from years past, but that Jeep's boxy look is a bit too fresh in our minds to be considered "retro." Inside, you'll find a third-row seat -- the Commander is the only Jeep product to offer one. However, there's just not much interior room, and consequently, adults will find both the second and third rows rather cramped. To compound the space issues, the Commander holds significantly less cargo than its competitors.
The Jeep Commander attempts to increase its appeal with a few feature changes for 2010, but these improvements fail to address the larger issues. The previously top-shelf Overland trim has been dropped, leaving the trim level selection at just two, Sport and Limited. The midrange 4.7-liter V8 is also gone, meaning buyers have to choose the 5.7-liter V8 unless they want to get stuck with the woefully underpowered V6.
While the Commander's combination of seven-passenger seating and respectable off-road credentials might hold some appeal for a select group of people, we suggest consumers look elsewhere. Full-size crossovers like the Ford Flex, GMC Acadia and Mazda CX-9 are better vehicles for daily use, thanks to their roomier interiors, higher fuel economy and better driving dynamics. And if you really do want a seven-passenger, do-it-all vehicle, Toyota's fully redesigned 2010 4Runner manages to provide pretty much the same level of rugged off-road capability without nearly as many compromises.
Jeep Commander models
The 2010 Jeep Commander is a seven-passenger midsize SUV that is offered in two trim levels: Sport and Limited. The Sport model's standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels; heated exterior mirrors; foglights; a roof rack; front and rear air-conditioning; full power accessories; an eight-way power driver seat; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; a 40/20/40-split second-row bench; a 50/50-split third-row bench; rear parking sensors; and a six-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. Adding the optional Sun and Sound Group will provide a touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic reporting, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a rearview camera, a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an upgraded audio system with a 30GB music server and iPod integration.
Stepping up to the Commander Limited includes all of the Sport's Sun and Sound Group features plus auto-dimming exterior mirrors, dual-zone climate control, heated second-row seats, power-adjustable pedals, a power liftgate, driver-seat memory and remote engine start. Xenon headlights and a rear-seat entertainment system (with Sirius Backseat TV) are available on the Limited, as are adaptive headlights and various towing packages. A chrome exterior trim package is also available for both Sport and Limited models.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Two engine choices are offered with the 2010 Jeep Commander. The Sport model's standard power plant is a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. A 5.7-liter V8 is standard on Limited models and available as an option on the Sport. This engine has an output of 357 hp and 389 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission available for all Commanders.
The 3.7-liter V6 feels woefully overtaxed when trying to accelerate all 4,600-plus pounds of Jeep Commander. To make matters worse, the lack of power does not translate into improved fuel economy. The EPA estimates a two-wheel drive Commander V6's fuel consumption at 15 mpg city/20 on the highway and 16 in combined driving -- which is subpar for this segment. The burly 5.7- liter V8 provides much better acceleration without any appreciable fuel mileage penalties, as it is rated at 14/20/16 mpg. Four-wheel-drive versions turn in 1 less mpg across the board.
Both Sport and Limited Commander models are offered in either two- or four-wheel drive. Sport models have the basic Quadra-Trac 4WD system and can be upgraded to the full-time active Quadra-Trac II 4WD that is standard on the Limited. Optional on the Limited is the more advanced Quadra-Drive II system, which includes hill start assist, hill descent control, and front and rear electronic limited-slip differentials. Properly equipped, a V8-powered two-wheel-drive Commander can tow a maximum of 7,400 pounds, while V6 models top out at 6,500 pounds.
Safety
All Commanders come standard with antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, traction control and stability control with rollover mitigation.
In government crash tests, the 2010 Jeep Commander was awarded a perfect five out of five stars for frontal collision protection.
Driving
The 2010 Jeep Commander provides a quiet and comfortable ride while rolling down the highway, but potholes and bumps tend to trigger some excessive body undulations. When straying into the wilderness, though, the Commander comes into its own with its sophisticated 4WD systems, abundance of wheel travel and respectable ground clearance. Rugged terrain is easily tamed, but for those who regularly hit the trails, we would suggest a more compact Jeep, as the Commander's beefy proportions are a bit too much for narrower passages.
Interior
As with many Jeep vehicles, the 2010 Commander's interior features user-friendly controls and functional instruments in a fairly simple and clean layout. The front seats offer plenty of comfort, and the raised stadium-style second-row seats provide a good view of the road, but taller passengers will likely find legroom lacking. The third-row seats are even more cramped. Luggage space with all seats in place is a minuscule 7.5 cubic feet. Folding the second- and third-row seats will open up the cabin to hold 69 cubic feet, which is considerably less than the 80 or more cubic feet offered by other competitors.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Commander
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2010 Jeep Commander.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- spaciousness
- off-roading
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- driving experience
- doors
- towing
- visibility
- maintenance & parts
- seats
- appearance
- value
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
Buy this vehicle: If you need temporary 3rd row seating for smaller kids only. Don't buy this vehicle: if you're looking for large interior capacity and 3 roomy rows of seats. We traded in our 08 Grand Cherokee for a 2010 Commander. The same 3.7L V6 is in both. It is under powered but it doesn't bother us. We can easily get on the freeway and up to speed. Towing or driving in the mountains is where you'd notice the lack of power the most I think. We traded up to get the 3rd row to throw our kids in the back when my parents visit so we don't have to take 2 cars. We didn't have to rearrange our garage either to make it fit.
We were in the market to replace our '09 Dodge Journey which we liked, but it had a lot of quality control issues. We had always wanted a Jeep and when I found out that 2010 was the last year for the Commander I was intrigued. I was interested in the V6 model only. I had a '07 Mega Cab with a Hemi and it had absolutely horrible fuel mileage so I wasn't interested in another. After searching through dealer's inventory I found that there were very few Commander's left in inventory anywhere. But I did find a V6 4x4 Sport. The dealer was highly motivated to sell the vehicle due to the fact that incentives were about to expire. Mileage has been good 20 MPG on the highway. $23,995 12k off.
I was looking for a reasonably priced smaller SUV with a 3rd row for my 2 kids if an extra adult or two wants to come along. So far I am very pleased with the overall package. The rear seat TV is a blessing with the kids but I will agree the 2nd and 3rd rows are a bit cramped for adults, especially if the front seat passengers are tall. But the front seats are comfortable and spacious and it works for a family of 4. I have had 4 adults plus my 2 kids in the back for a short trip and its a bit cramped but it works. An excursion or Yukon XL it isnt, but it fits in my smaller garage and easy to park and maneuver. Blind spots are huge, but no worse then any other boxy SUV I have driven.
I'm a huge fan of Jeeps and our Commander is no exception. We took it to Tennessee and with 6 passengers for 14 hours it wasn't too cramped. The legendary Jeep 4x4 has saved us during harsh NJ winters with a lot of snow. The seats are decently comfortable and the center stack is easy to use. Only complaint is that the blind spots are huge and with the third row up it is almost impossible to see out the rear window. Hasn't needed any repairs yet. Good reliable truck over all.
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
3.7L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|357 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV
3.7L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV
5.7L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 7
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|357 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Jeep Commander a good car?
Is the Jeep Commander reliable?
Is the 2010 Jeep Commander a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2010 Jeep Commander?
The least-expensive 2010 Jeep Commander is the 2010 Jeep Commander Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,575.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $33,575
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $42,830
- Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $31,575
- Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $40,210
What are the different models of Jeep Commander?
More about the 2010 Jeep Commander
Used 2010 Jeep Commander Overview
The Used 2010 Jeep Commander is offered in the following submodels: Commander SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2010 Jeep Commander?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 Jeep Commander and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 Commander 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 Commander.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 Jeep Commander and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 Commander featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2010 Jeep Commander?
Which 2010 Jeep Commanders are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Jeep Commander for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2010 Jeep Commander.
Can't find a new 2010 Jeep Commanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Commander for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,609.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,305.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2010 Jeep Commander?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
Related Used 2010 Jeep Commander info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles