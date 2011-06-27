Close

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

3RD ROW SEAT--PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES --LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTION JEEP HAS TO OFFER---SUNROOF/MOONROOF--REAR --HEATED FRONT SEAT----MEMORY SEATING--AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3/SATELLITE--MULTI-ZONE A/C---PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM --BLACK EXTERIOR and BEIGE interior .Features include--power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151.Vehicle OptionsFull Size Spare TireSide Airbags160-amp alternator200MM front/213MM rear axles3-point rear center seat belts3.07 axle ratio3.7L V6 engine6400# GVWR730-amp maintenance-free batteryAccent color license plate browAuxiliary rear 12-volt pwr outletBase door trim panelBody color door handlesBody color fasciasBody color fender flaresCargo area-inc: storage net tie down loopsChild seat upper tether anchoragesCloth covered headlinerCovered cargo storageDay/night rearview mirrorDeep tinted sunscreen glassDriver/front passenger advanced multistage airbagsDual note hornEnhanced accident response system *Unlocks car doors and activates interior lighting in the event of an accident*Fixed long mast antennaFlip-up liftgate glassFold away heated pwr mirrorsFront & rear stabilizer bars (2006)Front/rear side curtain airbagsFull floor carpeting-inc: cargo compartmentFull-length floor consoleHalogen headlampsHood insulationIlluminated entryInstrument cluster w/tachometerLamps-inc: cargo area glove box front/rear courtesy rear readingLATCH-ready child seat anchor systemLive axle link-coil rear suspension (2006)Locking glove boxNormal duty suspensionOverhead consoleParksense rear park assist systemPassenger assist handlesPwr accessory delayPwr front windows w/(1) touch up/down featurePwr rack & pinion steeringPwr steering coolerRear window defrosterRear window wiper/washerRoof side railsSentry Key theft deterrent systemShort/long arm independent front suspension w/coil springs (2006)Speed controlTilt steering columnTire pressure monitoring warningTraveler/mini trip computerVariable intermittent windshield wipersVehicle information centerMolding-inc: bodyside belt black windshield

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J8HG48K47C558091

Stock: 471MIL172

Certified Pre-Owned: No

