Used 2007 Jeep Commander for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $4,500Great Deal | $931 below market
2007 Jeep Commander Sport172,582 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
3RD ROW SEAT--PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES --LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTION JEEP HAS TO OFFER---SUNROOF/MOONROOF--REAR --HEATED FRONT SEAT----MEMORY SEATING--AM/FM/CD/AUX/MP3/SATELLITE--MULTI-ZONE A/C---PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM --BLACK EXTERIOR and BEIGE interior .Features include--power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151.Vehicle OptionsFull Size Spare TireSide Airbags160-amp alternator200MM front/213MM rear axles3-point rear center seat belts3.07 axle ratio3.7L V6 engine6400# GVWR730-amp maintenance-free batteryAccent color license plate browAuxiliary rear 12-volt pwr outletBase door trim panelBody color door handlesBody color fasciasBody color fender flaresCargo area-inc: storage net tie down loopsChild seat upper tether anchoragesCloth covered headlinerCovered cargo storageDay/night rearview mirrorDeep tinted sunscreen glassDriver/front passenger advanced multistage airbagsDual note hornEnhanced accident response system *Unlocks car doors and activates interior lighting in the event of an accident*Fixed long mast antennaFlip-up liftgate glassFold away heated pwr mirrorsFront & rear stabilizer bars (2006)Front/rear side curtain airbagsFull floor carpeting-inc: cargo compartmentFull-length floor consoleHalogen headlampsHood insulationIlluminated entryInstrument cluster w/tachometerLamps-inc: cargo area glove box front/rear courtesy rear readingLATCH-ready child seat anchor systemLive axle link-coil rear suspension (2006)Locking glove boxNormal duty suspensionOverhead consoleParksense rear park assist systemPassenger assist handlesPwr accessory delayPwr front windows w/(1) touch up/down featurePwr rack & pinion steeringPwr steering coolerRear window defrosterRear window wiper/washerRoof side railsSentry Key theft deterrent systemShort/long arm independent front suspension w/coil springs (2006)Speed controlTilt steering columnTire pressure monitoring warningTraveler/mini trip computerVariable intermittent windshield wipersVehicle information centerMolding-inc: bodyside belt black windshield DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *T DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *TAX ID PROGRAM AVAILABLE.......GUARANTEED credit approval **** 6 month/6000 mile warranty on all please ask for details certain exclusions apply .. .... .prices may change with out notice price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH WARRANTY !!!!! ask sales associate for details.... DON'T PAY RETAIL PRICE FOR A CAR PAY OUTLET PRICE AT ELLAS AUTO OUTLET....... with our new off site mechanical facility we are providing our customers with better cars at lower prices because we service our own vehicles and we cut the middle man IF WE SAVE MONEY YOU SAVE MONEY so don't waste time and come take a look at the vehicle of your choice we have over 250 cars in stock at all times for you to choose from. Hope to see you soon have a SAFE DRIVE.....and please BUCKLE UP.. HOURS....MONDAY - SATURDAY 9 am to 6 pm. DIRECTIONS RICHMOND or surrounding area take I95 North to Exit #118 make left at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. WASHINGTONMARYLANDOR NORTHERN VA take I95 South to Exit #118 make right at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. .price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change without notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! .prices may change with out notice price excludes $299 processing fee we do not accept personal check. we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice prices may change at any time with out notice . financing down payment interest rate and monthly payments depend on your credit....We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! we are the only dealer with most cars under $5000 For More Great Prices Check Us Out At www.ELLASAUTOOUTLET.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K47C558091
Stock: 471MIL172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,950Great Deal | $2,795 below market
2007 Jeep Commander Limited140,704 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pinnacle Road Automotive - Moraine / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58PX7C595826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,994Good Deal | $1,037 below market
2007 Jeep Commander Limited98,266 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58287C550310
Stock: 550310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995Good Deal | $905 below market
2007 Jeep Commander Sport69,733 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K37C505530
Stock: 505530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,750Fair Deal
2007 Jeep Commander Sport152,831 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Anderson Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K27C505454
Stock: L22191A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $5,500Good Deal | $781 below market
2007 Jeep Commander Sport131,378 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rodriguez Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K27C669447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900Good Deal | $600 below market
2007 Jeep Commander Sport164,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
THRIVE AUTO SALES INC. - Highland / New York
Thrive Auto Sales3865 Route 9WHighland, NY 12528ThriveAutoSales.com(845) 549-3042
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K57C654134
Stock: 654134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,425Fair Deal | $223 below market
2007 Jeep Commander Limited192,345 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2007 Jeep Commander 4dr 4WD 4dr Limited features a 4.7L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat with a Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 6 Speakers, Audio memory, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Normal Duty Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, 1st & 2nd Row Leather Trimmed Seats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.73 Axle Ratio 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58P57C672554
Stock: 856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $7,500Fair Deal
2007 Jeep Commander Sport114,918 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is excited to offer this stunning 2007 Jeep Commander in Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Here at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 610-495-1700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K77C586953
Stock: 20M373A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- New Listing$8,490
2007 Jeep Commander LimitedNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Capital Subaru of Greenville - Winterville / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Capital Subaru of Greenville is honored to offer this superb 2007 Jeep Commander Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Limited with the following features:LEATHER**, HEATED SEATS **, SUNROOF / MOONROOF **, BACK UP CAMERA **, MUST SEE!, NONSMOKER, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Adjustable pedals, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD/6-Disc/MP3, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Pedal memory, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Split folding rear seat.There are several reasons you should purchase your new or used Subaru at Capital Subaru. For example, Capital Subaru of Greenville's core foundation is being dedicated to you as the customer. Our main desire is to bring drivers in the greater Greenville area an assortment of new and used cars capable of transforming everyday commutes into something a little more extraordinary. In addition to our new and used inventories renowned across Winterville, New Bern and Kinston, we decided to add a Subaru Service Center commanded by a team of experts hand-picked for their knowledge, passion and promise to treat every car as if it was their own. This is just one more way Capital Subaru of Greenville shows its commitment to you, the customer.--- Please call Capital Subaru of Greenville at 888-715-1379 to verify availability and set your appointment today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58257C623326
Stock: SPD2924AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $6,900Fair Deal
2007 Jeep Commander Limited212,377 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Becker Buick GMC - Spokane / Washington
This 2007 Jeep Commander in eye catching Silver and Dark Khaki/Light Graystone w/1st & 2nd Row Leather is stocked with a 5.7L V8 and a Automatic 5-Speed with only 212,377 miles for the great low price of $6,900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58247C656043
Stock: G20287B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $7,495
2007 Jeep Commander Limited236,656 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maczuk Chrysler - Hermann / Missouri
2007 JEEP COMMANDER LIMITED 4X4, 4.7 V8 AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS DRIVER SEAT, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BOSTON SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE, 3RD ROW SEAT.....THIS IS A 2 OWNER VEHICLE THAT IS FULLY LOADED, EXTRA CLEAN AND RUNS GREAT...CALL 573-486-3992 OR EMAIL MACZUKFINANCE@CENTURYTEL.NET MACZUK CHRYSLER INC. YOUR HOMETOWN DEALER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58PX7C573938
Stock: P2519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- $5,995
2007 Jeep Commander Sport167,803 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Denver Collection - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K97C505533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2007 Jeep Commander Limited212,940 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northtowne Auto Group - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-468-2239.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG58P97C671634
Stock: H20577C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900
2007 Jeep Commander Sport226,897 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan
Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! This 2007 Jeep Commander Sport is a real winner with features like a backup sensor, parking assistance, braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $4,900. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Call today and take this one out for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48KX7C507758
Stock: 23384U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $8,495
2007 Jeep Commander Overland150,992 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Advantage Auto Sales - Garden City / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG68217C672321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,990
2007 Jeep Commander Sport180,761 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoMax of Brevard - Melbourne / Florida
Test drive this vehicle at AutoMax of Brevard 1944 Aurora Rd Melbourne FL 32935.ALL PRICES ARE CASH PRICES UNLESS STATED AND DO NOT REFLECT FINANCING* WE ARE THE BANK * NO CREDIT CHECK * WE ACCEPT ALL TRADES * YOU ARE APPROVED SO CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE OR TO GET MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE.* ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES TAG AND DEALER FEES. *LOCATED IN MELBOURNE FL * 5 MINUTES FROM EAU GALLIE BLVD EXIT 183 ON 1-95 * JUST A QUICK DRIVE FROM VERO DAYTONA OR ORLANDO!! * AUTOMAX OF BREVARD * MYAUTOMAX.COM * 1944 AURORA ROAD MELBOURNE FL 32935
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48K77C662400
Stock: 662400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-17-2019
- $5,499Fair Deal
2007 Jeep Commander Sport186,650 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fillback Chevrolet Buick - Boscobel / Wisconsin
**Where Retail Sales Meet Wholesale Pricing** This vehicle is being sold AS IS WHERE IS at a special discounted price to the public for a limited time before it is sent to auction. To see this car and all our budget lot vehicles for sale call at 844-813-4152.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jeep Commander Sport with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HG48P77C512542
Stock: 3N20133C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020