Estimated values
2005 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,101
|$9,830
|$11,424
|Clean
|$6,426
|$8,912
|$10,333
|Average
|$5,075
|$7,075
|$8,152
|Rough
|$3,725
|$5,238
|$5,971
Estimated values
2005 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,822
|$11,386
|$13,448
|Clean
|$7,078
|$10,322
|$12,164
|Average
|$5,591
|$8,194
|$9,597
|Rough
|$4,103
|$6,067
|$7,029
Estimated values
2005 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,769
|$11,524
|$13,153
|Clean
|$7,935
|$10,447
|$11,897
|Average
|$6,267
|$8,294
|$9,386
|Rough
|$4,599
|$6,140
|$6,875
Estimated values
2005 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Coupe (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,644
|$8,865
|$10,172
|Clean
|$6,012
|$8,037
|$9,201
|Average
|$4,749
|$6,380
|$7,259
|Rough
|$3,485
|$4,723
|$5,317