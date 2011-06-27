Used 2016 Jaguar XF Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love my new XF - 2016 Redesign Mic Jaguar , 09/20/2016 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful So...I've owned pretty much every German brand, a few Japanese cars and two American sports cars. I wasn't even considering Jaguar as option this go-around, but stopped at the dealership to check out the XE (boy was that TOO small). Then I sat in the XF and realized this was the perfect car (fit and finish). Once I took it for a test drive I was hooked. It feels like a big cat ready to leap out of it's skin! PROS: Acceleration, Exhaust note, Handling, Exterior looks, Interior comfort, Entertainment System, Space for family of 4, Touches of comfort not found in competing German brands, Warranty and Service plan included. CONS: Not many, but I've had a small rattle on the passenger side door, however, Jaguar has been great about isolating and fixing AND the Auto start/stop feature is maddening (just need to get used to turning it off when you start the car). I highly recommend the XF! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My fast running Jaguar gets me in trouble! Linda DeStefani , 01/21/2016 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 27 of 31 people found this review helpful If you like fast wild cats then this car is for you! I'm about to lose my license because my Jaguar loves to run fast and CHiPs aren't impressed! So, I have 2 reckless-driving speeding tickets I can't "work off"! "Cruising" (?) down the road, listening to the news, not using my cruse control, I got pulled over outside of Barstow doing 92 MPH! Even though my speed is posted in the window, I was so unaware that I had reached that MPH that I was shocked! If Jaguar would maker a noisy, not easy to control/drive car I wouldn't have to hire someone to be "Driving Miss Linda" around! I love my car! Since there isn't a dealership nearby, there are just a few Jags here which makes it unique. My car gets a lot of attention because it's styling is wonderful! I'm so pleased I have camera's everywhere because I can't judge how close or far I am from curbs! I still haven't tried to learn how to use "auto park" and living in a small city area, I really don't need to. My car hasn't been in the "shop" which is super since the dealer is a 1 1/2 hour distance away. I tinted the windows which makes the car even more stylish. The dash instruments are easy to use and more attractive where they're placed. I needed a BIG trunk and this one is the best! Both back seats and arm rest bend down so I don't need to ask a handyman to haul things for me . I previously had a 2009 Jag that was in for repairs" only once, so I think Jag's reputation is now restored. I see on T.V. that Queen Elizabeth and others drive Jags so if it's good enough for a queen then it should be just "the cats meow" for us! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Price of Prestige Neha S , 08/10/2017 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Jaguar, the brand known for prestige and comfort, or at least that's what I thought when I took my business to the dealership to pay the price for a New Jaguar XF. It has only been a year and half since I've owned my vehicle, and although the relationship started off great, it quickly deteriorated. Starting with electrical problems when my windows wouldn't roll down. There are already issues with the spark plugs misfiring, there have been two recalls I've been notified of. It's like paying for a 5 star hotel only to end up with no hot water and dirty sheets in the room. The embarrassment associated with driving an expensive vehicle I spent a ridiculous amount of money on for such poor quality work makes me feel as if I've been tricked. I feel as if I've paid the price for an emblem, not a car worthy of that price tag. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your XF Silicon Silver Premium Metallic

Rossello Red Metallic

Caesium Blue Metallic

Narvik Black

Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic

Firenze Red Metallic

Santorini Black Metallic

Loire Blue Metallic

Yulong White Metallic

Fuji White Build & Price JaguarUSA.com

XF has multiple personalities — it's a good thing Rob Gordon , 03/16/2018 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I like my Jag's ability to comfortably ease on down the road, eating up the highway... and it can just as quickly be confidently flung around like the sports sedan it is. Other than a quickly resolved transmission issue at delivery, the R-Sport I purchased has been problem-free, back to the dealer only for the free annual services, which I enjoyed paying $0.00 for. It feels so very tight, quick, and nimble. Mine is the 6cyl, mileage is great as long as I'm not in the mood to drive it too aggressively. Stop/start (on all cars now??) complaints are invalid; it's never, not once been a factor at all, and there's a button four inches from your thigh if a situation concerns or bugs you in start/stop traffic. Yeah, the interior is a bit understated, design changes from the prior model are minimal, they could have put a few more bucks into the carpeting. Buy the XF for yourself, for its capabilities, ride quality, and confident feel. The Adaptive Dynamics are worth it, tightening up if needed, comfortable ride if not. I only wish I'd known about and waited for the wagon version. Update 3/19: It's almost three years since I got my XF, and it hasn't needed any attention beyond than the free annual service visits. 9/19 I've been getting more compliments on the car lately, and I continue to enjoy it, slick and quick. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse