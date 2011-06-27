Used 2016 Jaguar XF Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love my new XF - 2016 Redesign
So...I've owned pretty much every German brand, a few Japanese cars and two American sports cars. I wasn't even considering Jaguar as option this go-around, but stopped at the dealership to check out the XE (boy was that TOO small). Then I sat in the XF and realized this was the perfect car (fit and finish). Once I took it for a test drive I was hooked. It feels like a big cat ready to leap out of it's skin! PROS: Acceleration, Exhaust note, Handling, Exterior looks, Interior comfort, Entertainment System, Space for family of 4, Touches of comfort not found in competing German brands, Warranty and Service plan included. CONS: Not many, but I've had a small rattle on the passenger side door, however, Jaguar has been great about isolating and fixing AND the Auto start/stop feature is maddening (just need to get used to turning it off when you start the car). I highly recommend the XF!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My fast running Jaguar gets me in trouble!
If you like fast wild cats then this car is for you! I'm about to lose my license because my Jaguar loves to run fast and CHiPs aren't impressed! So, I have 2 reckless-driving speeding tickets I can't "work off"! "Cruising" (?) down the road, listening to the news, not using my cruse control, I got pulled over outside of Barstow doing 92 MPH! Even though my speed is posted in the window, I was so unaware that I had reached that MPH that I was shocked! If Jaguar would maker a noisy, not easy to control/drive car I wouldn't have to hire someone to be "Driving Miss Linda" around! I love my car! Since there isn't a dealership nearby, there are just a few Jags here which makes it unique. My car gets a lot of attention because it's styling is wonderful! I'm so pleased I have camera's everywhere because I can't judge how close or far I am from curbs! I still haven't tried to learn how to use "auto park" and living in a small city area, I really don't need to. My car hasn't been in the "shop" which is super since the dealer is a 1 1/2 hour distance away. I tinted the windows which makes the car even more stylish. The dash instruments are easy to use and more attractive where they're placed. I needed a BIG trunk and this one is the best! Both back seats and arm rest bend down so I don't need to ask a handyman to haul things for me . I previously had a 2009 Jag that was in for repairs" only once, so I think Jag's reputation is now restored. I see on T.V. that Queen Elizabeth and others drive Jags so if it's good enough for a queen then it should be just "the cats meow" for us!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Price of Prestige
Jaguar, the brand known for prestige and comfort, or at least that's what I thought when I took my business to the dealership to pay the price for a New Jaguar XF. It has only been a year and half since I've owned my vehicle, and although the relationship started off great, it quickly deteriorated. Starting with electrical problems when my windows wouldn't roll down. There are already issues with the spark plugs misfiring, there have been two recalls I've been notified of. It's like paying for a 5 star hotel only to end up with no hot water and dirty sheets in the room. The embarrassment associated with driving an expensive vehicle I spent a ridiculous amount of money on for such poor quality work makes me feel as if I've been tricked. I feel as if I've paid the price for an emblem, not a car worthy of that price tag.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
XF has multiple personalities — it's a good thing
I like my Jag's ability to comfortably ease on down the road, eating up the highway... and it can just as quickly be confidently flung around like the sports sedan it is. Other than a quickly resolved transmission issue at delivery, the R-Sport I purchased has been problem-free, back to the dealer only for the free annual services, which I enjoyed paying $0.00 for. It feels so very tight, quick, and nimble. Mine is the 6cyl, mileage is great as long as I'm not in the mood to drive it too aggressively. Stop/start (on all cars now??) complaints are invalid; it's never, not once been a factor at all, and there's a button four inches from your thigh if a situation concerns or bugs you in start/stop traffic. Yeah, the interior is a bit understated, design changes from the prior model are minimal, they could have put a few more bucks into the carpeting. Buy the XF for yourself, for its capabilities, ride quality, and confident feel. The Adaptive Dynamics are worth it, tightening up if needed, comfortable ride if not. I only wish I'd known about and waited for the wagon version. Update 3/19: It's almost three years since I got my XF, and it hasn't needed any attention beyond than the free annual service visits. 9/19 I've been getting more compliments on the car lately, and I continue to enjoy it, slick and quick.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car
This is the best vehicle I have ever owned. After buying a new car every year forever, I have kept this vehicle over 3 years and have no plans to replace it anytime soon. Comfort is excellent, fit and finish is outstanding and the handling is amazing. We live in a rural area with twisting roads and this handles as if on rails. The supercharged 380 horsepower V6 is potent and fast, combined with the 8 speed ZF automatic for lightning smooth shifts. Highway mileage is as high as 30 mpg, mixed driving nets almost 22. Does require premium fuel. Downside is residual value....after 3 years the vehicle is worth only 40 percent of the sale price. Of course, if it remains in the family, that may matter less.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the XF
Related Used 2016 Jaguar XF Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner