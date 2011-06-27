  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar X-Type
  4. Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type
  5. Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 X-Type
5(89%)4(11%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
9 reviews
Write a review
See all X-Types for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,221 - $4,844
Used X-Type for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Jaaaaaag Wagon

Lymeboy, 11/03/2009
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I have driven mostly BMW's for the past 20 years. I purchased this 05 Jaguar Sportwagon in July 07 and I am delighted with the design, build quality, aesthetics, and driving dynamics. It can not be compared to BMW, MB, Audi, etc., as it is British, not German. The wagon is elegant inside and out, it is comfortable for a guy with back problems. I have only seen one other Jag Wagon in the state of Maine---I do not see myself coming and going.

Report Abuse

Best car I ever owned

Colonel D., 05/17/2017
3.0L Sportwagon 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Every popular magazine and website dissed the Jag wagon when it came out. Boy, were they wrong. I bought mine used, have owned it for eight years, and NEVER had a major maintenance issue with it. Performance is tops, just like the day I got it, and it now has 130k miles. Small and nimble, but with the extra room of a wagon and every extra you can imagine. Sweet ride. Car & Driver called it an "exotic" since less than about 1500 were made between 2004 and 2008. They were right about one thing: it's a head-turner and a conversation starter with knowledgeable Jag owners. If Jag still made these, it would be my next car.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Keeps on "Truckin"

pandahenry, 06/08/2015
3.0L Sportwagon 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
20 of 22 people found this review helpful

This is the Wife's "Dog and plant hauler" It is just a bit past 77k mi. and still works fine., in fact on the highway, the fuel economy is an amazing 27-28 mpg! The ride has deteriorated" in part to recent tire purchase ( TOO high performance) In the 9 years we have owned= only 4 problems.. #1.a brake boost seal (replaced under warranty.) #2. expensive performance components like the Special F Brake discs. #3 Passenger seat-seat belt buckle malfunction..= new and VERY expensive female seat belt clasp #4 the led light that allows view of temperature numbers is out and cannot be repaired easily I see many of these vehicles still on the road here in Coastal Southern California I know that this car is fast "like a Jaguar".....it is fun to drive "like a Jaguar" it has unique style and grace,"like a Jaguar We are glad that Jaguar has re-introduced the SportBrake " (as they call it in England) We wanted to order a new Sportbrake, however,we are looking at the F-pace because this Sportbrake-Wagon rides low to the ground and a few inches of taller ride would help us navigate the gauntlet of distracted drivers in Coastal Socal We might be selling soon

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Wagon is superior to x-type sedan

roger, 01/29/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is second x-type (first was sedan)- this is an awesome car, and we love driving it- great power, great handling, and love the style. It's roomier than the sedan (in the back) and the storage capacity is wonderful. The styling is excellent, and it sets you apart from the crowd. Dealership is great to work with, and service is excellent. Highly recommend this car as it comes with all comforts without the confusion of myriad of option packages. Get the nav system and bluetooth

Report Abuse

FIRST JAGUAR

BETSY ZACK, 02/13/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am enjoying my new jaguar - I am very happy they decided to build a wagon. It is fun to drive and there is a generous cargo area in the back for anything from groceries to small furniture finds. My son thinks a Jaguar should only be a luxury sports car but what could be wrong with a sporty wagon that is pretty to look at?

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all X-Types for sale

Related Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles