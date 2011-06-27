Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type Wagon Consumer Reviews
Jaaaaaag Wagon
I have driven mostly BMW's for the past 20 years. I purchased this 05 Jaguar Sportwagon in July 07 and I am delighted with the design, build quality, aesthetics, and driving dynamics. It can not be compared to BMW, MB, Audi, etc., as it is British, not German. The wagon is elegant inside and out, it is comfortable for a guy with back problems. I have only seen one other Jag Wagon in the state of Maine---I do not see myself coming and going.
Best car I ever owned
Every popular magazine and website dissed the Jag wagon when it came out. Boy, were they wrong. I bought mine used, have owned it for eight years, and NEVER had a major maintenance issue with it. Performance is tops, just like the day I got it, and it now has 130k miles. Small and nimble, but with the extra room of a wagon and every extra you can imagine. Sweet ride. Car & Driver called it an "exotic" since less than about 1500 were made between 2004 and 2008. They were right about one thing: it's a head-turner and a conversation starter with knowledgeable Jag owners. If Jag still made these, it would be my next car.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Keeps on "Truckin"
This is the Wife's "Dog and plant hauler" It is just a bit past 77k mi. and still works fine., in fact on the highway, the fuel economy is an amazing 27-28 mpg! The ride has deteriorated" in part to recent tire purchase ( TOO high performance) In the 9 years we have owned= only 4 problems.. #1.a brake boost seal (replaced under warranty.) #2. expensive performance components like the Special F Brake discs. #3 Passenger seat-seat belt buckle malfunction..= new and VERY expensive female seat belt clasp #4 the led light that allows view of temperature numbers is out and cannot be repaired easily I see many of these vehicles still on the road here in Coastal Southern California I know that this car is fast "like a Jaguar".....it is fun to drive "like a Jaguar" it has unique style and grace,"like a Jaguar We are glad that Jaguar has re-introduced the SportBrake " (as they call it in England) We wanted to order a new Sportbrake, however,we are looking at the F-pace because this Sportbrake-Wagon rides low to the ground and a few inches of taller ride would help us navigate the gauntlet of distracted drivers in Coastal Socal We might be selling soon
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wagon is superior to x-type sedan
This is second x-type (first was sedan)- this is an awesome car, and we love driving it- great power, great handling, and love the style. It's roomier than the sedan (in the back) and the storage capacity is wonderful. The styling is excellent, and it sets you apart from the crowd. Dealership is great to work with, and service is excellent. Highly recommend this car as it comes with all comforts without the confusion of myriad of option packages. Get the nav system and bluetooth
FIRST JAGUAR
I am enjoying my new jaguar - I am very happy they decided to build a wagon. It is fun to drive and there is a generous cargo area in the back for anything from groceries to small furniture finds. My son thinks a Jaguar should only be a luxury sports car but what could be wrong with a sporty wagon that is pretty to look at?
Sponsored cars related to the X-Type
Related Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner