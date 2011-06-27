Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type Wagon Consumer Reviews

Jaaaaaag Wagon Lymeboy , 11/03/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have driven mostly BMW's for the past 20 years. I purchased this 05 Jaguar Sportwagon in July 07 and I am delighted with the design, build quality, aesthetics, and driving dynamics. It can not be compared to BMW, MB, Audi, etc., as it is British, not German. The wagon is elegant inside and out, it is comfortable for a guy with back problems. I have only seen one other Jag Wagon in the state of Maine---I do not see myself coming and going. Report Abuse

Best car I ever owned Colonel D. , 05/17/2017 3.0L Sportwagon 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Every popular magazine and website dissed the Jag wagon when it came out. Boy, were they wrong. I bought mine used, have owned it for eight years, and NEVER had a major maintenance issue with it. Performance is tops, just like the day I got it, and it now has 130k miles. Small and nimble, but with the extra room of a wagon and every extra you can imagine. Sweet ride. Car & Driver called it an "exotic" since less than about 1500 were made between 2004 and 2008. They were right about one thing: it's a head-turner and a conversation starter with knowledgeable Jag owners. If Jag still made these, it would be my next car. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Keeps on "Truckin" pandahenry , 06/08/2015 3.0L Sportwagon 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful This is the Wife's "Dog and plant hauler" It is just a bit past 77k mi. and still works fine., in fact on the highway, the fuel economy is an amazing 27-28 mpg! The ride has deteriorated" in part to recent tire purchase ( TOO high performance) In the 9 years we have owned= only 4 problems.. #1.a brake boost seal (replaced under warranty.) #2. expensive performance components like the Special F Brake discs. #3 Passenger seat-seat belt buckle malfunction..= new and VERY expensive female seat belt clasp #4 the led light that allows view of temperature numbers is out and cannot be repaired easily I see many of these vehicles still on the road here in Coastal Southern California I know that this car is fast "like a Jaguar".....it is fun to drive "like a Jaguar" it has unique style and grace,"like a Jaguar We are glad that Jaguar has re-introduced the SportBrake " (as they call it in England) We wanted to order a new Sportbrake, however,we are looking at the F-pace because this Sportbrake-Wagon rides low to the ground and a few inches of taller ride would help us navigate the gauntlet of distracted drivers in Coastal Socal We might be selling soon Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Wagon is superior to x-type sedan roger , 01/29/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is second x-type (first was sedan)- this is an awesome car, and we love driving it- great power, great handling, and love the style. It's roomier than the sedan (in the back) and the storage capacity is wonderful. The styling is excellent, and it sets you apart from the crowd. Dealership is great to work with, and service is excellent. Highly recommend this car as it comes with all comforts without the confusion of myriad of option packages. Get the nav system and bluetooth