Estimated values
2007 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,435
|$3,449
|$4,006
|Clean
|$2,194
|$3,110
|$3,612
|Average
|$1,714
|$2,434
|$2,823
|Rough
|$1,233
|$1,757
|$2,034
Estimated values
2007 Jaguar S-Type R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,005
|$5,266
|$5,961
|Clean
|$3,610
|$4,749
|$5,374
|Average
|$2,819
|$3,717
|$4,200
|Rough
|$2,028
|$2,684
|$3,026
Estimated values
2007 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,155
|$3,025
|$3,503
|Clean
|$1,942
|$2,728
|$3,158
|Average
|$1,516
|$2,135
|$2,468
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,542
|$1,778