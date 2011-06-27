Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type R Consumer Reviews
What an outstanding car
I purchased this 2005 TYPE R a few months ago with 58000 miles on it. I deperately wanted the 05 s they made improvements to it and i had driven the 03 which was still an impressive car. It is by far the best luxury sports sedan i have owned, being British i wanted a car to match and this is definately above what i expected. The power and equipment are awesome and comes close to the MB BMW M5 equivalent. It maybe doesnt have the toys of the M5 but in comparison it feels bespoke and handmade in many areas and less clinical. I had a few fault lights come on for no reason but soon learned that the marine sized battery in the trunk was low on power and was ready to be replaced. Now it just WOW
S type - Stand out from the crowd
I have owned my S type R for quite some time now and I have to say it's a pleasure to drive. The looks alone make it stand out from the masses but the performance is sensational. Jaguars of old have had some bad press, I'm here to say that's all changed. What other performance sedan can you buy used with a 400 hp engine for under $40k? These cars are classics in waiting and represent fantastic bang for your buck.
Triumph of engineering.
Designed for those who have enough experience with cars to appreciate all that it offers. Holds the road like glue. Power is more than enough for todays driving. Very comfortable for 2 people. City gas mileage is around 12 to 13 mpg. Highway 21 to 22 mpg. at around 90 mph with a lot of downshifting to pass. No problems of any kind so far. Feels like what it is, a luxury sports sedan, no matter where you drive it. Sound system is as good as I have heard in any car, regardless of price if you set it up right. This car is for the young at heart who like to experience excitement when they drive. One test drive will validate what I just said. Top value for the money. Highly recommended.
What a performer!
This was the best performance/luxury car I've driven. I didn't want anything to harsh, and the R gave the best luxury / performance tradeoff. Highly recommended
Dream Car
I love this car. I have only had it for three weeks and it's so much fun to drive I can't stay out of it. I find excuses to drive somewhere/anywhere. Best looking car on the road and the performance is outstanding. Almost perfect blend of luxury and performance. I picked this car over MB, BMW, Lexus, Audi, and all the Infinitis. I made the right choice.
Sponsored cars related to the S-Type
Related Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type R info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner