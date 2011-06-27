Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type R Consumer Reviews

What an outstanding car fa5tcat , 04/03/2011 17 of 19 people found this review helpful I purchased this 2005 TYPE R a few months ago with 58000 miles on it. I deperately wanted the 05 s they made improvements to it and i had driven the 03 which was still an impressive car. It is by far the best luxury sports sedan i have owned, being British i wanted a car to match and this is definately above what i expected. The power and equipment are awesome and comes close to the MB BMW M5 equivalent. It maybe doesnt have the toys of the M5 but in comparison it feels bespoke and handmade in many areas and less clinical. I had a few fault lights come on for no reason but soon learned that the marine sized battery in the trunk was low on power and was ready to be replaced. Now it just WOW Report Abuse

S type - Stand out from the crowd Tony , 05/11/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned my S type R for quite some time now and I have to say it's a pleasure to drive. The looks alone make it stand out from the masses but the performance is sensational. Jaguars of old have had some bad press, I'm here to say that's all changed. What other performance sedan can you buy used with a 400 hp engine for under $40k? These cars are classics in waiting and represent fantastic bang for your buck.

Triumph of engineering. Gruderian , 03/31/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Designed for those who have enough experience with cars to appreciate all that it offers. Holds the road like glue. Power is more than enough for todays driving. Very comfortable for 2 people. City gas mileage is around 12 to 13 mpg. Highway 21 to 22 mpg. at around 90 mph with a lot of downshifting to pass. No problems of any kind so far. Feels like what it is, a luxury sports sedan, no matter where you drive it. Sound system is as good as I have heard in any car, regardless of price if you set it up right. This car is for the young at heart who like to experience excitement when they drive. One test drive will validate what I just said. Top value for the money. Highly recommended.

What a performer! evol , 05/25/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This was the best performance/luxury car I've driven. I didn't want anything to harsh, and the R gave the best luxury / performance tradeoff. Highly recommended