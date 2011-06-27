Used 2003 Jaguar S-Type R Consumer Reviews
Unbelievable!
This car is nothing short of incredible! Be prepared for massive stares of envy wherever you go. It's nice to have a vehicle that has enough speed to leave, even those hemi powered vehicles gasping for breath. The passing power is world class. It leaves all but the world's fastest cars on the highway. Plain and simple. This car will stop, corner and then speed with the same authority as any performance car costing over a hundred thousand dollars. I just love this car.
Great Performance and Style
This car is startlingly fast! Despite being a 4000 lb luxury sedan it corners like a sports car. Breaks are great! I get tons of looks and compliments on the styling. The R has much better proportions than the standard S-Type. The wood and leather interior is very classy. I prefer it to the modernized XF interior. Dealer Repair costs are extremely high... especially if there is only one Jag dealer locally. Most independent shops refuse to touch this car, however even after 80,000 miles this car has only been to the shop a handful of times. My only real complaint is about the small size of the tank. I travel a lot and I wish I could go over 400 miles between petrol stops.
Wow....Former Lexus Driver is wowed by
I owned five Lexus Cars before jumping to a Jaguar S Type R earlier this year. The folks at Lexus seemed to have no interest in retaining a repeat customer, (my wife and I both had them, LS 400 and RX 300). I am so happy I made the switch. The staff at the dealership is fabulous, they actually remember your name. And contrary to what folks have said in the past, this Jag works great, NO repeat NO quality problems. I can't think of a rattle or a squeak to complain about. You have to drive this car to appreciate it..a nice commuter car during the week and a hell raiser on weekends... I'm a convert..I might just end up with five..
Don't mess with gorgeous
Outstanding bargain as a 2003 thanks to Jag's old reputation for unreliability. Best performance sedan under 60K. Has been very reliable so far. Nothing more than scheduled maintenance. Impressive performance, especially if you factor in the automatic and all the Jaguar nanny electronics (delimiter, Traction, etc). Gorgeous exterior that gets looks everywhere. It's acceleration sneaks up on other performance cars, especially M3s and M5s. Interior fit and finish is excellent and sumptuous. Brakes are grabby (good) and stop the car with authority. The mesh grill and fat 275 tires make the car. Supercharger whine is music over 3500rpm. Butt-dyno feels like a 4.8-4.9s car, not 5-5.2.
sassy kiytty
bought this car from a female friend.i'm the third owner.this car is wicked fast.definitly an eye catcher from both sexes. my first british car and so far so good.awesome car.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
