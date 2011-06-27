Estimated values
2001 Jaguar S-Type V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,932
|$2,960
|$3,526
|Clean
|$1,717
|$2,637
|$3,141
|Average
|$1,288
|$1,991
|$2,371
|Rough
|$859
|$1,345
|$1,601
Estimated values
2001 Jaguar S-Type V8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,148
|$3,319
|$3,961
|Clean
|$1,910
|$2,957
|$3,529
|Average
|$1,432
|$2,232
|$2,664
|Rough
|$955
|$1,508
|$1,799