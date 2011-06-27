Used 2001 Jaguar S-Type Consumer Reviews
PUMA!!!!
I Love the wat the car drives and handles! I bought it with 83,000 miles on it and added 13,000 so far. I have not had any problems with PUMA except for a power stering leak! It is a great buy for me. I'm 6'0" and have no problem with the space on the inside!
My Kitty Purrs
Bought it used with low mileage...perfect..Now has 66,000 mostly highway miles on it...Total bliss..It's my second Jag..First was '94 XJ6 and was so in love with that one that I didn't trade it til 125k and everything under the hood leaking and car locking itself without ptompting!..SO, this little one had big shoes to fill....It did..In fact, I like its easier handling due to its smaller size, and its highway performance has not suffered..I still get away from those big trucks when I need to and the hooks are great on these Jags...Just had its first repair...back passenger window fell off the track ..I always do the maintenance at the dealership.LUVIT!
Beautiful, But I cant Trust Her
I have a 2004 E Class and Bought Used S- Type because I always wanted one! They look better then any other car on the road including Mercedes, Audi, Lexus, etc. The first week I had it didnt start cause the car thought it was being stolen. The next week the battery died, and other times there is a clicking noise that cant seem to be corrected. I love this Car, and get excited when I drive it, but its not dependable. The car will not shift out of park when parked on an incline and the engine pings even though I use Octane 93 Fuel. If you get an S-Type get a 03 or Newer!
More Fun Than Legally Permitted
We bought our pampered car off lease. We did have a problem within a month or so of owning the car (transmission problems), but the dealership quickly resolved the problem and we continue to have a smile on our face each time we drive it. It is silk on wheels. It looks great, is quiet and solid inside and has excellent road manners. It is one of the best values in a luxury class. Im surprised there arent more sold because this car is a better ride, with greater performance than most in its price range.
I love this CAT
I recently traded in my 2000 S-Type 4.0 to get an '01 3.0. Boy am I happy I did. The '00 leaked and had many little things break (the drawer in the dash, window regulator). The '01 feels for solid and is much more quiet. It's smooth and so good looking as well as 7 mpg better on gas. I miss the power and the growl from the V8, but I feel much better in this one. The only thing I have a problem with is it's inability to not fish tail when taking turns in the rain, no matter the speed I am going. Here in Florida, the roads get slick. I have never had this problem with a Lexus, that's why I am a little shocked. I LOVE this car, I love the style, I love everything. And it's cheap to buy used.
