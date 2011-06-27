2019 Jaguar F-PACE SUV Consumer Reviews

This Cat Growls James Bigglesworth , 02/20/2019 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 34 of 39 people found this review helpful If you can, get yourself the S. The 3.0L engine develops 380 bhp and it flys. Not literally of course, but you will have a big smile on your face as you leave the remainder of the traffic lined up with you at the set of lights still sitting there when you are a half mile down the road. This does work best if you are the first in line at the lights, but I am sure it works wherever you are in the line. Aside from the acceleration it just feels like quality. Equipped with the optional sports seats this is a very comfortable drivers position, giving you such a secure feeling as you turn into a corner it is almost womb like. I really don’t know where the criticism of the interior is justified, it is not Bentley luxurious but it seems more than adequately solid for this price range. One problem with the vehicle, it does attract a lot of looks, and comments. “See this smile? It tells you everything you want to know” I tell them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The worst vehicle I have ever owned Ryan Donovan , 09/08/2019 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) The battery went out in my first week on owning it. Battery went dead second week I owned it. They replaced battery. There's some issue with the radiator in the fan because the fan runs all the time. My check engine light went on this week and with all of the other problems that I've decided not to mention I wanted to cry in the parking lot when it lit up. Because I knew it would be another month before their service department to get me an appointment with a loaner vehicle. I just want to get out of this lease

Absolutely amazing MW , 03/03/2020 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) This vehicle has well surpassed all of my expectations. It is fun to drive, and regardless of what the fuel economy ratings say- I was averaging nearly 38mpg in eco mode! And it has plenty of power, and is very responsive. It gets even better in dynamic mode. I am so happy with my F-pace.

Best high end sports SUV and coolest looking car o Michael , 06/16/2019 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) There is no doubt that this car is the gem of its class. It clearly has the best look af them all, the S version is powerful and fun to drive and the SVR even blows away the Cayenne turbo! And, the best warranty of them all with full maintenance included. Youd be nuts not to take a close look at this monster! Customer service is also better than BMW, Mercedes and Porsche. It's a no brainer...