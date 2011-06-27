  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar F-PACE
  4. 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
  5. 2019 Jaguar F-PACE SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Jaguar F-PACE SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 F-PACE
5(50%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(30%)
3.6
10 reviews
Write a review
See all F-PACES for sale
MSRP Starting at
$44,600
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
What should I pay
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This Cat Growls

James Bigglesworth, 02/20/2019
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
34 of 39 people found this review helpful

If you can, get yourself the S. The 3.0L engine develops 380 bhp and it flys. Not literally of course, but you will have a big smile on your face as you leave the remainder of the traffic lined up with you at the set of lights still sitting there when you are a half mile down the road. This does work best if you are the first in line at the lights, but I am sure it works wherever you are in the line. Aside from the acceleration it just feels like quality. Equipped with the optional sports seats this is a very comfortable drivers position, giving you such a secure feeling as you turn into a corner it is almost womb like. I really don’t know where the criticism of the interior is justified, it is not Bentley luxurious but it seems more than adequately solid for this price range. One problem with the vehicle, it does attract a lot of looks, and comments. “See this smile? It tells you everything you want to know” I tell them.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The worst vehicle I have ever owned

Ryan Donovan, 09/08/2019
25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
40 of 49 people found this review helpful

The battery went out in my first week on owning it. Battery went dead second week I owned it. They replaced battery. There’s some issue with the radiator in the fan because the fan runs all the time. My check engine light went on this week and with all of the other problems that I’ve decided not to mention I wanted to cry in the parking lot when it lit up. Because I knew it would be another month before their service department to get me an appointment with a loaner vehicle. I just want to get out of this lease

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Absolutely amazing

MW, 03/03/2020
25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has well surpassed all of my expectations. It is fun to drive, and regardless of what the fuel economy ratings say- I was averaging nearly 38mpg in eco mode! And it has plenty of power, and is very responsive. It gets even better in dynamic mode. I am so happy with my F-pace.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best high end sports SUV and coolest looking car o

Michael, 06/16/2019
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
18 of 25 people found this review helpful

There is no doubt that this car is the gem of its class. It clearly has the best look af them all, the S version is powerful and fun to drive and the SVR even blows away the Cayenne turbo! And, the best warranty of them all with full maintenance included. Youd be nuts not to take a close look at this monster! Customer service is also better than BMW, Mercedes and Porsche. It's a no brainer...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Pleather

DEE, 01/15/2019
25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
43 of 69 people found this review helpful

The seats in a premium Jaguar FPace is like pleather.. For a luxury car that has such a high MSRP I was expecting leather specially that the premium 25t is not their basic model. Also the steering wheel has the same material. When driving it, it sounds like you are rubbing plastic. I also looke at their prestige model and although it had leather seats the steering wheel material was the same.. You will only be paying for the brand not the vehicle interior. Besides that you have to add features that now are basic in cars boosting the price to close to $60,000.. Don't expect to negotiate with the dealer any of the price such as MSRP or selling price because all they want to know is " how much can your monthly payment be. If you can't pay $600 or more there is nothing they will do.. I loved the exterior but the interior was extremely disappointing. Jaguar needs to make leather standard in all their vehicles.. Maybe another generation for me!! Not worth the asking price.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-PACES for sale

Related 2019 Jaguar F-PACE SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars