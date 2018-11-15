2019 Jaguar F-PACE SUV
Which F-PACE does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Available supercharged V6 delivers quick and powerful acceleration
- Beats many rivals on cargo space
- Handles and brakes like a sport sedan
- Fuel-efficient diesel engine option
- Interior materials disappoint for a luxury SUV at this price
- The larger the wheels, the poorer the ride comfort
- More road and wind noise in the cabin than competitors
- New high-performance, V8-powered SVR variant
- Bigger fuel tank on gas-powered models
- Standard 10-inch entertainment touchscreen with new graphic layout
- More standard safety features and updated feature availability
- Part of the first-generation F-Pace introduced for 2017
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Now in its third year of production, the Jaguar F-Pace carves out its place among luxury crossover SUVs with a wide range of abilities. You can get it with a sensible four-cylinder engine, a fuel-efficient diesel engine, or a raging supercharged V8 that makes more than 500 horsepower. The F-Pace covers wider ground than many of its rivals that provide either practicality or performance, but rarely both.
For 2019, the new F-Pace SVR debuts. It's a bonkers trim level powered by a supercharged V8 and is primed for performance. It's also trimmed inside with the nicer materials that you expect from a modern Jaguar, but regrettably don't get in lower F-Pace trim levels. The other key improvement for 2019 is the wealth of tech equipment added as standard, including the previously optional 10-inch touchscreen and a handful of active driver aids such as automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are newly optional, too.
Other F-Pace advantages include surprisingly generous ground clearance (and a few off-roading tech toys donated from sibling Land Rover), a tow rating up to 5,291 pounds, and above-average cargo space. While its interior quality and occasionally stiff-legged ride result in a less overall refined experience than what you'd get in a Mercedes or a Porsche, the F-Pace still stands out with distinctive style and a broad range of performance potential. It's a tempting alternative to some of the more conventional choices in this segment.
What's it like to live with?
For more information on the Jaguar F-Pace of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace 35t Prestige. We cover everything from in-car tech to fuel efficiency. The F-Pace's performance and style won many of us over, but we all took issue with its ride comfort, price and infotainment system. The 2019 F-Pace is offered with smartphone integration, an updated infotainment system, and a few driver assist systems that were not available on our long-term test vehicle, but most of our observations still apply.
Jaguar F-PACE models
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace is a five-passenger SUV available in seven trim levels: base, Premium, Prestige, Portfolio, R-Sport, S and SVR. That's not all: The F-Pace also offers four different engines.
The 25t is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder good for 247 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. The 30t version of this same engine makes 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The 20d and its turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel (180 hp, 318 lb-ft) offer maximum fuel economy. Then the S trim level uses a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (380 hp, 332 lb-ft), while the new SVR trim offers a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (550 hp, 502 lb-ft). Engine availability varies by trim level, but all F-Paces come equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
The base F-Pace starts you off with 18-inch wheels, a power liftgate, rear privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, simulated-leather (Luxtec) upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
For technology, there's a 10-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, a USB port, and an 11-speaker Meridian sound system with HD radio. Active driver aids include a rearview camera, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, a drowsy driver monitoring system, and front and rear parking sensors. Jaguar's InControl remote vehicle controls and emergency communication services are also included.
The Premium trim adds 19-inch wheels, power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, and driver-seat memory settings. An optional Drive package includes stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and higher-speed emergency braking,
Both base and Premium F-Pace models can be optioned with a Cold Climate package that adds heated front and rear seats, a heated windshield, heated washer jets and a heated steering wheel. They can also be equipped with a number of technology upgrades: a navigation system, Jaguar's InControl apps (smartphone-linked apps accessible from the F-Pace touchscreen), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
The F-Pace Prestige includes most of the above equipment plus a different 19-inch wheel design, xenon headlights, headlight washers, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, Luxtec-wrapped dash panel, a folding rear armrest, ambient cabin lighting, and the Premium's technology upgrade options listed above.
Options for the Prestige trim include the Comfort and Convenience package, which adds ventilated front seats, heated and power-reclining rear seats, and a hands-free liftgate. The Drive package is also available, but the Driver Assist package does one better, adding adaptive cruise control with steering assist, a surround-view camera, rear cross-traffic alert, 360-degree parking sensors, and an automated parking system.
Other packages include the Technology package, which brings a customizable driver display, a CD player and a 17-speaker surround-sound system, and the Adaptive Dynamics package, which adds an adaptive suspension and a special drive mode to optimize grip in challenging road conditions.
An optional Black Exterior package available for both Premium and Prestige trims adds a gloss black finish to the exterior side vents, window surrounds and front grille.
Moving up to the R-Sport builds on Prestige features with 20-inch wheels, special R-Sport bumpers and styling elements, foglights, adaptive LED headlights (optional Prestige), automatic high beams, more aggressively bolstered front seats with power-adjustable thigh support, a soft-grain leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters and satellite radio.
The S trim is similarly equipped to the R-Sport but switches to the 380-hp V6 engine. It also includes the features from the Adaptive Dynamics package and adds a black headliner and red brake calipers as finishing garnishes.
Both R-Sport and S trims can tack on the Comfort and Convenience package, the Technology package, and a sport seat package with 14-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front sport seats and heated rear seats.
The new-for-2019 SVR trim includes the 5.0-liter V8 engine, stronger brakes, active exhaust, 21-inch wheels, quilted leather upholstery, the sport seat package, the Comfort and Convenience package items, a customizable driver display, and a 360-degree parking camera system.
R-Sport, S and SVR trims can opt for the Luxury Interior package, which offers four-zone automatic climate control with an air quality sensor, additional rear-seat air vents and power sockets, upgraded carpets and headliner, 10-color interior ambient lighting and a cooled glove compartment. All three trims can also opt for the Drive and Driver Assist packages.
The Portfolio is something of a side path on the F-Pace trim ladder. It's not the highest performance trim — that would be the new SVR — but it might be the most luxurious. The Portfolio is only available with the 25t engine and offers other exclusive features, including 20-way adjustable seats, Windsor leather upholstery, unique trim details (aluminum accent plates, silver roof rails), and the contents of the Luxury Interior package.
There are also a handful of stand-alone options for various F-Pace trims, including roof rails, a tow hitch receiver, wood veneers and an Activity Key, which is a waterproof bracelet that allows you to unlock the car with the key still inside. You can also order 22-inch wheels, although we'd advise against them in the interests of ride quality.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Jaguar F-Pace 25t R-Sport (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
Note: Since this test in 2018, Jaguar has updated the F-Pace with a new Touch Pro touchscreen (with new graphics), which may alter our opinions of its interface. Our findings otherwise remain broadly the same as the 2019 F-Pace.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility6.5
Technology6.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
If you can, get yourself the S. The 3.0L engine develops 380 bhp and it flys. Not literally of course, but you will have a big smile on your face as you leave the remainder of the traffic lined up with you at the set of lights still sitting there when you are a half mile down the road. This does work best if you are the first in line at the lights, but I am sure it works wherever you are in the line. Aside from the acceleration it just feels like quality. Equipped with the optional sports seats this is a very comfortable drivers position, giving you such a secure feeling as you turn into a corner it is almost womb like. I really don’t know where the criticism of the interior is justified, it is not Bentley luxurious but it seems more than adequately solid for this price range. One problem with the vehicle, it does attract a lot of looks, and comments. “See this smile? It tells you everything you want to know” I tell them.
The battery went out in my first week on owning it. Battery went dead second week I owned it. They replaced battery. There’s some issue with the radiator in the fan because the fan runs all the time. My check engine light went on this week and with all of the other problems that I’ve decided not to mention I wanted to cry in the parking lot when it lit up. Because I knew it would be another month before their service department to get me an appointment with a loaner vehicle. I just want to get out of this lease
There is no doubt that this car is the gem of its class. It clearly has the best look af them all, the S version is powerful and fun to drive and the SVR even blows away the Cayenne turbo! And, the best warranty of them all with full maintenance included. Youd be nuts not to take a close look at this monster! Customer service is also better than BMW, Mercedes and Porsche. It's a no brainer...
This vehicle has well surpassed all of my expectations. It is fun to drive, and regardless of what the fuel economy ratings say- I was averaging nearly 38mpg in eco mode! And it has plenty of power, and is very responsive. It gets even better in dynamic mode. I am so happy with my F-pace.
Features & Specs
|25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$47,000
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$61,500
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 6500 rpm
|25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,600
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$54,600
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-PACE safety features:
- Forward Traffic Detection
- Detects potential hazards crossing your path via camera and provides a visual warning on the central screen.
- Forward Vehicle Guidance
- Helps drivers maneuver in tight spaces, providing a virtual image of the vehicle overlaid with wheel projections respective to steering.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Applies a steering correction to help direct the vehicle back into its lane if the system detects unintentional lane drift.
Jaguar F-Pace vs. the competition
Jaguar F-Pace vs. Porsche Macan
The Macan raises the bar for a sport-luxury SUV, with its snappy acceleration, athletic handling, sublime comfort and build quality that feels solid as stone. But you pay dearly for that near-perfection since the Macan's starting price is just that: a start. A dash of performance here and an ounce of comfort there adds up to an SUV that can run many thousands of dollars more than the F-Pace. The Jag doesn't have the Macan's solid feel, but it does offer a more visceral thrill than the more reserved Porsche, and more cargo space as well.
Jaguar F-Pace vs. Audi Q5
An all-new chassis helps the Q5 ride smoother than its predecessors, giving it an edge on the comparatively stiff-legged F-Pace. But both SUVs match up well when it comes to features, interior quality and style. The Q5's infotainment looks better and is easier to use than the Jag's clunky system, and overall interior quality is superior. The Q5, however, only offers one engine, and its rear cargo space isn't especially impressive.
Jaguar F-Pace vs. BMW X5
The X5 is all-new for 2019, boasting the latest engineering and technology at BMW's disposal. It's an impressive effort. It's also a much bigger, more luxurious SUV than the F-Pace, which is good since it's also considerably more expensive. Dynamically, the smaller Jag should feel like the more agile, engaging choice. If you're looking for a more comparable BMW, we'd recommend the X3 or its sleeker X4 sibling.
What's new in the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Jaguar F-PACE?
The least-expensive 2019 Jaguar F-PACE is the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,600.
Other versions include:
- 25t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,000
- S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $61,500
- 25t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,600
- 30t Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,600
- 30t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,900
- 30t Portfolio 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $63,000
- 25t R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,900
- 30t Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $50,000
- SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $79,990
- 20d R-Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $57,400
- 20d Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $53,100
- 25t 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,600
- 20d Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $48,500
More about the 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace is a sleek and sporty compact luxury SUV, though by size it sits in between the compact and midsize classes. Jaguar offers various trim levels and packages dependent on powertrain selection, so the possible F-Pace combinations are numerous.
The 2019 F-Pace is available in base, Premium, Prestige, R-Sport, S, Portfolio and the new SVR trim levels. There are four available engines that determine which trims are available. A turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four (dubbed 25t) can be specified in base to R-Sport trims, while an upgraded version of this engine (30t) can be fit to Premium, Prestige, R-Sport and limited-edition Portfolio models.
A 2.0-liter diesel (20d) is available for Premium, Prestige and R-Sport trims, while a supercharged V6 (380 horsepower) is reserved for S trims. New for 2019 is the SVR trim, which uses a 550-hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine to compete with some of the loftiest high-performance SUVs.
Even the base trim enjoys an ample amount of equipment, with notable highlights including a standard panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and an 11-speaker sound system.
The Premium largely adds 19-inch wheels and opens the door to a few options, including the 30t engine, not available on the base car. It's the Prestige that really gets things going on the luxury front with leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel and various other upgraded interior surfaces.
The R-Sport, S and SVR trims are where the F-Pace becomes more performance-focused and aggressively styled with unique bumpers and design elements. Buyers can decide if they want a 296-hp four-cylinder, a supercharged V6 or the V8-equipped SVR that offers superlative performance without sacrificing the luxury and elegance befitting a Jaguar.
For those who are interested in maximum luxury, the Portfolio offers something of an alternative to the blistering performance theatrics. Essentially, it comes with everything, including a more premium leather interior, four-zone automatic climate control, interior ambient lighting and a cooled glove compartment. Though the Portfolio starts out more expensive than the power-leading S trim, it's possible to option the F-Pace S to a higher total than a fully loaded Portfolio model.
When the F-Pace debuted, it offered a V6 engine at a four-cylinder price, giving it a big advantage over the competition. With its current four-cylinder base engine, the F-Pace isn't quite the bargain it once was. But it still stacks up fairly well and isn't the priciest in the group when comparing option for option. If you're considering the F-Pace, you can shop it against its entire segment right here on Edmunds.
