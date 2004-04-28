Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me

Ok, this review will likely not be read b/c no one is looking for a auto this old. However, I bought this SUV new with 2 miles on the Odom and it now has 235,000. An absolutely fabulous and dependable drive. I utility look of the SUV is something that is missing from todays versions. I've had the top end of the engine rebuilt, radiator replaced, several clutches, and a few non-descript items and other than that the SUV has been flawless. My oly complaint is the way under powered AC.

