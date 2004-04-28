Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Trooper
Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Trooper
See all 19 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.219 Reviews
Report abuse
random rater,04/28/2004
Ok, this review will likely not be read b/c no one is looking for a auto this old. However, I bought this SUV new with 2 miles on the Odom and it now has 235,000. An absolutely fabulous and dependable drive. I utility look of the SUV is something that is missing from todays versions. I've had the top end of the engine rebuilt, radiator replaced, several clutches, and a few non-descript items and other than that the SUV has been flawless. My oly complaint is the way under powered AC.
