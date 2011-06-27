  1. Home
Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis Consumer Reviews

Wonderful car!

Odyssey, 01/24/2008
Greatest value out there. Since it says Isuzu, it's way undervalued. Same car as a 1998 Odyssey, but priced better. I actually removed all the Isuzu badging and replaced it with Honda stuff!

Hidden Gem

superb_herb, 02/13/2003
This essentially first-generation Honda Odyssey (with Isuzu nameplates) won't turn your head for size. That said...we love this car!! (Did I say that already?) Why? 1) ISUZU PRICE...for a real Honda. 2) HANDLING...car-like ride...surprisingly tossable on curves! 3) INTERIOR SIZE...more room/flexibility (with the removable 2nd row and disappearing 3rd row) than a station wagon...cheaper than many station wagons we looked at, too. Nice compromise between station wagon and full-size minivan. With station wagons, better size/flexibility, with comparable or even cheaper cost. Cheaper than full-size minivans.

