Consumer Rating
(2)
1999 Isuzu Oasis Review

Pros & Cons

  • Neat flip-'n'-fold third bench seat
  • tidy size makes it easy to drive.
  • No V6 engine.
Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For several years, Honda had been purchasing Rodeo sport utilities from Isuzu and rebadging them as Honda Passports. A couple of years back, Honda also began selling an upscale version of the Isuzu Trooper as the Acura SLX, in order to capitalize on the booming luxury-SUV market.

To reciprocate these favors, Honda allows Isuzu to rebadge a Japanese-market sedan for sale across the Pacific and also donates the previous-style Odyssey minivan to fill a niche in Isuzu's U.S. lineup, called the Isuzu Oasis.

Powered by a strong 2.3-liter, 16-valve four-cylinder engine and featuring four conventional doors, the Oasis scores well in government crash tests and garners high customer satisfaction marks. The automatic transmission features a lockup torque converter and electronic grade-sensing system, which interprets throttle position to choose the optimum shift point and reduce hunting for gears when driving up or down hills. Antilock brakes and keyless entry are standard equipment.

For 1999, the Oasis is offered in one trim level only, with seating for seven. A six-passenger seating arrangement is available as an option package for 1999 and includes second-row captain's chairs, alloy wheels and a roof rack. With second-row seats removed and third-row seats folded down, Oasis provides 93.5 cubic feet of cargo space. This year, consumers can also choose from two new exterior colors: Clover Green Pearl or Crystal Silver Metallic.

Despite the distinct lack of V6 power, we think the Oasis offers solid value as a family wagon. It's roomy, attractive and well-equipped. Oasis offers an excellent warranty, proven Honda mechanicals and more versatility and cargo capacity than many competitors.

1999 Highlights

Only one trim level is available for 1999. Oasis has a new seating arrangement, interior and exterior refinements and a couple of new colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Isuzu Oasis.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderful car!
Odyssey,01/24/2008
Greatest value out there. Since it says Isuzu, it's way undervalued. Same car as a 1998 Odyssey, but priced better. I actually removed all the Isuzu badging and replaced it with Honda stuff!
Hidden Gem
superb_herb,02/13/2003
This essentially first-generation Honda Odyssey (with Isuzu nameplates) won't turn your head for size. That said...we love this car!! (Did I say that already?) Why? 1) ISUZU PRICE...for a real Honda. 2) HANDLING...car-like ride...surprisingly tossable on curves! 3) INTERIOR SIZE...more room/flexibility (with the removable 2nd row and disappearing 3rd row) than a station wagon...cheaper than many station wagons we looked at, too. Nice compromise between station wagon and full-size minivan. With station wagons, better size/flexibility, with comparable or even cheaper cost. Cheaper than full-size minivans.
See all 2 reviews of the 1999 Isuzu Oasis
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1999 Isuzu Oasis

Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis Overview

The Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis is offered in the following submodels: Oasis Minivan. Available styles include S 4dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis?

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Isuzu Oasis?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

