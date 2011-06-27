1999 Isuzu Oasis Review
Pros & Cons
- Neat flip-'n'-fold third bench seat
- tidy size makes it easy to drive.
- No V6 engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
For several years, Honda had been purchasing Rodeo sport utilities from Isuzu and rebadging them as Honda Passports. A couple of years back, Honda also began selling an upscale version of the Isuzu Trooper as the Acura SLX, in order to capitalize on the booming luxury-SUV market.
To reciprocate these favors, Honda allows Isuzu to rebadge a Japanese-market sedan for sale across the Pacific and also donates the previous-style Odyssey minivan to fill a niche in Isuzu's U.S. lineup, called the Isuzu Oasis.
Powered by a strong 2.3-liter, 16-valve four-cylinder engine and featuring four conventional doors, the Oasis scores well in government crash tests and garners high customer satisfaction marks. The automatic transmission features a lockup torque converter and electronic grade-sensing system, which interprets throttle position to choose the optimum shift point and reduce hunting for gears when driving up or down hills. Antilock brakes and keyless entry are standard equipment.
For 1999, the Oasis is offered in one trim level only, with seating for seven. A six-passenger seating arrangement is available as an option package for 1999 and includes second-row captain's chairs, alloy wheels and a roof rack. With second-row seats removed and third-row seats folded down, Oasis provides 93.5 cubic feet of cargo space. This year, consumers can also choose from two new exterior colors: Clover Green Pearl or Crystal Silver Metallic.
Despite the distinct lack of V6 power, we think the Oasis offers solid value as a family wagon. It's roomy, attractive and well-equipped. Oasis offers an excellent warranty, proven Honda mechanicals and more versatility and cargo capacity than many competitors.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Isuzu Oasis.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
