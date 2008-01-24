Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Oasis Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Oasis searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Oasis
  4. Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Oasis

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Oasis
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Wonderful car!
Odyssey,01/24/2008
Greatest value out there. Since it says Isuzu, it's way undervalued. Same car as a 1998 Odyssey, but priced better. I actually removed all the Isuzu badging and replaced it with Honda stuff!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Oasis
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Isuzu Oasis info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings