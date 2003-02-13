  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Oasis

Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis

1999 Isuzu Oasis 4 Dr S Passenger Van
(2)

Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis

Build and Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Neat flip-'n'-fold third bench seat
  • tidy size makes it easy to drive.

Vehicle overview

For several years, Honda had been purchasing Rodeo sport utilities from Isuzu and rebadging them as Honda Passports. A couple of years back, Honda also began selling an upscale version of the Isuzu Trooper as the Acura SLX, in order to capitalize on the booming luxury-SUV market.

To reciprocate these favors, Honda allows Isuzu to rebadge a Japanese-market sedan for sale across the Pacific and also donates the previous-style Odyssey minivan to fill a niche in Isuzu's U.S. lineup, called the Isuzu Oasis.

Powered by a strong 2.3-liter, 16-valve four-cylinder engine and featuring four conventional doors, the Oasis scores well in government crash tests and garners high customer satisfaction marks. The automatic transmission features a lockup torque converter and electronic grade-sensing system, which interprets throttle position to choose the optimum shift point and reduce hunting for gears when driving up or down hills. Antilock brakes and keyless entry are standard equipment.

For 1999, the Oasis is offered in one trim level only, with seating for seven. A six-passenger seating arrangement is available as an option package for 1999 and includes second-row captain's chairs, alloy wheels and a roof rack. With second-row seats removed and third-row seats folded down, Oasis provides 93.5 cubic feet of cargo space. This year, consumers can also choose from two new exterior colors: Clover Green Pearl or Crystal Silver Metallic.

Despite the distinct lack of V6 power, we think the Oasis offers solid value as a family wagon. It's roomy, attractive and well-equipped. Oasis offers an excellent warranty, proven Honda mechanicals and more versatility and cargo capacity than many competitors.

1999 Highlights

Only one trim level is available for 1999. Oasis has a new seating arrangement, interior and exterior refinements and a couple of new colors.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Oasis lease offers
1999 Isuzu Oasis price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Isuzu Oasis.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • spaciousness
  • appearance
  • interior
  • seats
  • handling & steering

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Wonderful car!
Odyssey,

Greatest value out there. Since it says Isuzu, it's way undervalued. Same car as a 1998 Odyssey, but priced better. I actually removed all the Isuzu badging and replaced it with Honda stuff!

4.75 out of 5 stars, Hidden Gem
superb_herb,

This essentially first-generation Honda Odyssey (with Isuzu nameplates) won't turn your head for size. That said...we love this car!! (Did I say that already?) Why? 1) ISUZU PRICE...for a real Honda. 2) HANDLING...car-like ride...surprisingly tossable on curves! 3) INTERIOR SIZE...more room/flexibility (with the removable 2nd row and disappearing 3rd row) than a station wagon...cheaper than many station wagons we looked at, too. Nice compromise between station wagon and full-size minivan. With station wagons, better size/flexibility, with comparable or even cheaper cost. Cheaper than full-size minivans.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Used Years for Isuzu Oasis
1999
1998
1997
1996

Features & Specs

S 4dr Minivan features & specs
S 4dr Minivan
N/A
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
Isuzu Oasis for sale
1999
1998
1997
1996

FAQ

Is the Isuzu Oasis a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1999 Oasis both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Isuzu Oasis fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Oasis gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Oasis has 9.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Isuzu Oasis. Learn more

Is the Isuzu Oasis reliable?

To determine whether the Isuzu Oasis is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Oasis. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Oasis's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1999 Isuzu Oasis a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1999 Isuzu Oasis is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1999 Oasis is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1999 Isuzu Oasis?

The least-expensive 1999 Isuzu Oasis is the 1999 Isuzu Oasis S 4dr Minivan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Isuzu Oasis?

    If you're interested in the Isuzu Oasis, the next question is, which Oasis model is right for you? Oasis variants include S 4dr Minivan. For a full list of Oasis models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1999 Isuzu Oasis

    Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis Overview

    The Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis is offered in the following submodels: Oasis Minivan. Available styles include S 4dr Minivan.

    What do people think of the 1999 Isuzu Oasis?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1999 Isuzu Oasis and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1999 Oasis 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1999 Oasis.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1999 Isuzu Oasis and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1999 Oasis featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1999 Isuzu Oasis?

    Which 1999 Isuzu Oasises are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Isuzu Oasis for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1999 Isuzu Oasis.

    Can't find a new 1999 Isuzu Oasiss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Isuzu Oasis for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,760.

    Find a new Isuzu for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,978.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1999 Isuzu Oasis?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Isuzu lease specials

    Related Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type