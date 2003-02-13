Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Neat flip-'n'-fold third bench seat
- tidy size makes it easy to drive.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- spaciousness
- appearance
- interior
- seats
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
Greatest value out there. Since it says Isuzu, it's way undervalued. Same car as a 1998 Odyssey, but priced better. I actually removed all the Isuzu badging and replaced it with Honda stuff!
This essentially first-generation Honda Odyssey (with Isuzu nameplates) won't turn your head for size. That said...we love this car!! (Did I say that already?) Why? 1) ISUZU PRICE...for a real Honda. 2) HANDLING...car-like ride...surprisingly tossable on curves! 3) INTERIOR SIZE...more room/flexibility (with the removable 2nd row and disappearing 3rd row) than a station wagon...cheaper than many station wagons we looked at, too. Nice compromise between station wagon and full-size minivan. With station wagons, better size/flexibility, with comparable or even cheaper cost. Cheaper than full-size minivans.
|S 4dr Minivan
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
The Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis is offered in the following submodels: Oasis Minivan. Available styles include S 4dr Minivan.
