Used 2006 Isuzu i-Series Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Nice Try, Keep Working
At first it was awesome. but the seat belt receiver broke, the windows and power locks have been skitso recently. Looks awesome with LED tail lights. My friends really like it, but it's not my thing. I have grown up in Isuzus and this was disappointing. I have grown up in Troopers, Rodeos, VehiCross, Amigo, Hombre, Axiom, and various others. Those were good Isuzus. I'm sad for this... my grandpa has the 2x4 and his has no problems, dad said it was just mine. And the battery has died 3 days in a row now. Mine has almost 23,000 miles now
3300 miles, and the turn lamps quit
Bought new in 10-05, now 3300 miles. The i-350 AT accelerates like a small v8, but with the fuel mileage of a v6. I really like the 3.73 gear with the 265-75-R15 Generals. Have not been offroad, but I now have no trouble at the boat ramp. I am 6'5" and I feel like I'm in a full size truck, plenty of room. It tows a 1000# trailer every weekend, doesn't seem to effect the fuel mileage. I'm averaging 15-16 mpg in town, 17-19 mpg on the road. No wind noise in the door seals at speed. Other than that I think it is the best truck for the money.
superb truck
The performance and quality of this midsize truck is outstanding. I have had many compliments and head turns while driving this truck. I have had this in fields and a few snow storms and haven't barely spun a wheel. The engine of this 5 cylinder has been better than a 6 cylinder. I would recommend this vehicle over many other brands; it is well worth the money spent for excellent workmanship and the paint quality is awesome.
Versatile Vehicle
Leather package is good when driving clients. Tonneau cover gives me 2 more mpg on highway at 24 mpg. Great on the beach when fishing but the clients never know that my fishing gear is under the rear cover. Side step accessories is a must with the chrome & black. Classy, sporty, rugged, gas saving is great with the 5 cylinder. Best buy around with the 7 year 75,000 warranty. You can't get that with the GMC Canyon or the Chevy Colorado. I have a 2000 Trooper that's still running great with 89k miles. It pays to research. Thanks.
Good solid little truck
I had to get rid of my Suburban as I was usually the only one in it and it got terrible mileage. I wanted to get away from GM all together. This truck is built by GM and is a solid little truck. Took it off road a couple of times and found it to be pretty fun. It has a lot of extra features standard. My big complaint is the gas mileage, but after reading a few reviews, am hoping it gets better after a few thousand miles.
