5 star reviews: 100 %

4 star reviews: 0 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 5 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, Excellent Power

BPA , 08/18/2008

Quite a Spartan little truck, though I was surprised by the I290's peppy performance. Much better than my 2.3 liter, I-4 Ford Ranger. Mileage was better, too. It handles very well on the road with the exception of body roll on tight turns and has a wider than expected turning radius. Visibility is very good and gives the feeling of zero blind spots. All of the controls are easily manipulated and ergonomically placed, plus the instrument panel is logically laid out. The vinyl seat of the base model leaves much to be desired. Base model appointments are very base model and make the Ranger XL feel almost plush. Mine has been in for a front-end rattle which will require multiple visits.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Great so far

Nan , 01/04/2008

My first 400 miles, all city, got 24.8 miles to the gallon. I can't wait to try a distance trip. The little booster seats in the back have wonderful hooks for the child car seat and are safe. The windows are perfect for viewing all around. My little girl loves that she has a back seat speaker for the radio, and a window just the right height to be able to see. The heater does not blast me on the foot as some vehicles do and have louvers that really close. I am long legged and this little truck gives me plenty of leg room. That is a major plus. Driving it up the mountain to the top of the Sandia's was no problem even though there was plenty of snow and ice to deal with. A plus so far

4.75 out of 5 stars, 36,000 mile review

Jon , 10/28/2010

I bought my I-290 with just 20 miles on it. Recently I finally turned over the 36,000 mile mark so thought it was appropriate to write a 36,000 mile review. Bought the truck in phoenix, and have had it while I lived there ( handled the heat extremes well ) I moved to Wyoming for awhile and gave it a -40 degree f winter, and popped the radiator at 12,000 miles. I was displeased that the vehicle could not be serviced at the local gm dealer and had to be towed 150 miles away to an isuzu dealer, and i was stuck having to figure a way to go get it when it was fixed. Other than that this truck has been reliable. The tire sensors are a bit touchy when the weather gets cold.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Small Truck On the Road!

LA I290 , 05/17/2008

This truck is all it is made out to be. It has a very powerful motor that will easily give you 24 mpg. Sometimes up to 28 mpg. The 19 gallon tank will get you anywhere from 300 to 400 miles. The tire pressure monitoring system is very sensitive. On a cold day it will read "low pressure".

