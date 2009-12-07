Used 2006 Isuzu i-Series for Sale Near Me

I bought my truck at a used lot in Pittsburgh, TX. with 77k on the odometer. It needed a bit of work to address the previous owner's neglect, but has otherwise been a stellar performer. Most people whine incessantly about the "chintzy" interior. To them, I say go buy a car. I want my truck to hold up to getting dirty, and don't want crud to get embedded in soft squishy plastic. I seriously believe that these trucks never caught on as GM and Isuzu spent nothing to advertise them. How can people know that there is a good truck out there if they never heard of it? As it is a Colorado with a different grille, I just stop by my local Chevy dealership for service.

