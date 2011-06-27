Used 2015 INFINITI Q70 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Best car in class...what went wrong Edmunds??? Adam LeRoy , 07/29/2016 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful Having been in the market for a mid sized luxury vehicle for a few months I decided it would be best to drive all the vehicles in the class except the Audi A6. Audi and I don't get along hahaha. Ill start by saying all vehicles I tested had their pluses and minuses and were all really good cars. In short the Lexus GS350 was the only other one that wasn't "boring" to me, but it didn't have the "it" factor I was looking for. The BMW 535i and the Mercedes E350 felt really stale and old if that makes sense. Almost as if these would be great cars for my grandparents to drive. In steps the Infiniti Q70 Sport. Everything about this car I love. from the aggressive styling to the performance of the tried and true VQ engine. This car just does it for me. Not to mention the room inside the cabin. Being 6'5" and 250 I'm not a small guy and while driving the Inifiniti I don't feel cramped in at all. I can also sit in the back seat comfortably without hunching over. I can't remember the last time I was able to do that in a car....maybe 8th grade??? Now I will admit this car is a touch edgy, but in a good way. I love cars and like to feel connected to the road and not taken away from it like some of the others in that class have done. So If you are looking for a Sports Luxury sedan that looks fantastic and performs well while zipping around town look no further than the Infiniti Q70. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars The "Pros" Are All Wrong! David , 05/03/2016 L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This is absolutely a wonderful car. I have driven MBZ for the past 25 years (1985 500SEL, 1998 & 2002 E320) and while those were good cars, when looking around for this purchase none of the MBZ (E), Audi (A6), Lexus (ES, GS), BMW (5) were as comfortable to get in and out of or be in as the Q70L. And this car has tremendous rear seat space, very much appreciated by our adult and very adult-sized kids. Good acceleration and handling, the mileage is a little better than expected, climate controls good, very comfortable overall. Yes, I got a tremendous deal because I bought a 2015 that had been around for a while, so that just adds to my excitement. My cost of ownership won't be anywhere near as high as what Edmunds or the other guys calculate. I'm very happy with my decision. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Former Mercedes owner says Infinity better car Justin L. Williams , 09/01/2015 L 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 24 of 28 people found this review helpful I have owned 5 Mercedes including an S Class car. I compared this car to the Mercedes E350 and lower end S class cars, the Audi8 and the BMW's. It is definitely bigger than the E350 and about the same as the Audi, maybe the same or slightly larger, feeling than the S class? I have not compared the specs they will tell you but I am 6'1" and when sitting in the back can't touch the front seat and when in the front it is huge. I bought the car because of the technology package which is one of the tops on the market. The car has a smooth ride, quickly passes cars on the highway and is a joy to drive. This may be the best value luxury car on the market. I strongly suggest the "L" edition for the extra room. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Infiniti Q70S: Underrated, High Value Ed Collins , 03/21/2016 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful Having lived with an Infiniti Q70S for six months, I can say that it is supremely competent and at $56K loaded beats its competition by a mile. Very good looking in a unique way (unlike it's anodyne competitors), extremely comfortable, very nimble for a large car (as in the same size as a BMW 740 or an Audi A8). 330 HP paired with the 7 speed transmission and 14" disc brakes, 20" wheels and the adjustable sport suspension is plenty. Also capable in difficult road conditions; last week we hammered through no less than six thunderstorms on an interstate with no difficulty. And perhaps the most important item from the vanity point of view: the valets always put the Q70S in the front row. So you've got competence, reliability, good looks, good handling, and a reasonable price going here. What could be wrong with that? ****************************** Update March 2017. Perfectly acceptable large sedan at a huge value compared to its competitors. Buyers who are concerned with extremely high performance (as in, cars with 400 hp and up) should look elsewhere). But the Q70S 3.7 is a supreme long distance cruiser (up to 155 mph) and is more than handy on twisty roads. No mechanical issues of any kind. Exterior paint is gorgeous as are 20" wheels and show no wear. Interior materials excellent after a year in use. A buyer has to consider what I call the shark look. I personally like the look a lot in the S version with 20" wheels and big brakes. It's so not anodyne as its competitors. A matter of taste; do you follow the crowd or do you want something distinctive? Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse