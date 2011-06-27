Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|20
|22
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|19/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|380.0/540.0 mi.
|360.0/500.0 mi.
|380.0/540.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|20
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|Torque
|270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|3.7 l
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|330 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|Navigation Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Premium Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Performance Tire & Wheel Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Technology Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Sport Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Interior Accent Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|11 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|Illuminated Kick Plates
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Trunk Mat, Trunk Net and First Aid Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|Pearl Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bright Finish Accessory Wheel- RWD
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Decklid Spoiler & Midnight Black Grille
|yes
|yes
|no
|Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bright Finish Accessory Wheel- AWD
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Length
|183.1 in.
|183.1 in.
|183.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|225/50R V tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|245/40R W tires
|no
|no
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Performance tires
|no
|no
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,950
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
