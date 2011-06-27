  1. Home
Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Q60 Coupe
Overview
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222022
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg18/25 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/540.0 mi.360.0/500.0 mi.380.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG222022
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l3.7 l3.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 7000 rpm330 hp @ 7000 rpm330 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Packages
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
Navigation Packageyesyesno
Premium Packageyesyesno
Performance Tire & Wheel Packageyesnono
Technology Packageyesyesno
Sport Packageyesyesno
Interior Accent Packageyesyesno
In-Car Entertainment
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radiononoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
11 total speakersnonoyes
Interior Options
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
Illuminated Kick Platesyesyesyes
Carpeted Trunk Mat, Trunk Net and First Aid Kityesyesyes
Front Seats
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Exterior Options
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
Pearl Paintyesyesyes
Bright Finish Accessory Wheel- RWDyesnono
Rear Decklid Spoiler & Midnight Black Grilleyesyesno
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Bright Finish Accessory Wheel- AWDnoyesno
Measurements
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Length183.1 in.183.1 in.183.7 in.
Colors
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Blue Slate
  • Malbec Black
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Venetian Ruby
  • Majestic White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Blue Slate
  • Malbec Black
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Venetian Ruby
  • Majestic White
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Venetian Ruby
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
All season tiresyesyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
225/50R V tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesno
245/40R W tiresnonoyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Performance tiresnonoyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Warranty
$40,950
$42,600
$49,650
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
