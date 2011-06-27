2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Muscular V6 engine
- sharp handling
- strong brakes
- user-friendly controls.
- Cramped rear seats
- small trunk
- missing some of the newest tech options structure
- engine gets raucous at high rpm
- overly stiff ride with optional performance suspension.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2015 Infiniti Q60 offers satisfying performance and enduring curb appeal, but it lacks refinement and practicality relative to its competitors.
Vehicle overview
In a world of relentlessly advancing technology, a car that hasn't seen major changes in recent memory might seem hopelessly outdated. In the case of the 2015 Infiniti Q60 coupe, however, there's still some life in the old dog yet. Though it may not sport the latest high-tech nanny features like blind spot and lane-departure warning systems, the Q60 coupe still packs a brawny 3.7-liter V6 that demands respect. The graceful exterior styling has also aged well, and the handsome cabin continues to impress with its high-quality leather and available genuine wood trim, not to mention its unusually user-friendly control layout.
As far as performance goes, the Q60 coupe still meets our expectations of a luxury sport coupe. When you give the 330-hp V6 engine the crop, 60 mph arrives in well under 6 seconds. Passing power is prodigious at all speeds. The Q60 is also blessed with athletic and engaging handling that's among the segment's best. This coupe certainly earns its sporting credentials.
The only real drawback is the engine's strained sound and feel as redline approaches. If you care about that sort of thing, the venerable V6 might rub you the wrong way. If you plan to use this Infiniti for more than just weekend joyrides, you may also want to consider its practicality or lack thereof. The cramped rear seat and tiny trunk won't put off true enthusiasts, but more capacious rivals are available if space is a priority.
The top of that rival list starts with the 2015 BMW 4 Series, which offers quicker acceleration, a more useful trunk and a roomier rear seat. The 2015 Cadillac ATS coupe and 2015 Lexus RC 350 provide comparable performance along with the latest technology features. We'd also suggest checking out the sleek 2015 Audi A5 or even the tempting 2015 Ford Mustang GT. Nonetheless, the 2015 Q60 Coupe has enough going for it that it's worth a look in your luxury sport coupe search.
2015 INFINITI Q60 Coupe models
The four-seat 2015 Infiniti Q60 Coupe is offered in four main trim levels: Q60 Journey, Q60 AWD, Q60S 6MT and Q60 Limited. Infiniti also offers a Q60 convertible, which is reviewed separately.
Standard features on the Journey model include 18-inch alloy wheels and all-season tires, automatic xenon headlights, LED taillights, foglights, heated outside mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with manual lumbar), a folding rear seatback, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel (with an accompanying tilting gauge cluster), a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.
The Q60 AWD gets all of the above plus an all-wheel-drive system.
The Q60S 6MT adds upgraded performance hardware including 19-inch alloy wheels shod with summer rubber, a limited-slip differential, a firmer sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes and a quicker steering ratio. Also included are a sunroof, rear parking sensors, front sport seats with additional driver-side adjustments, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver memory settings, Bluetooth audio connectivity, a navigation system, voice controls and an 11-speaker Bose audio system.
The Q60 Limited starts with the Q60S 6MT's features (including the sport-tuned suspension) and adds 19-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, a black grille, black mirror caps, a black trunk lid spoiler, paddle shifters (automatic only) and interior contrast stitching.
The Q60S 6MT and Q60 Limited have no available options, but the Journey and AWD trims have an options structure in which most features are grouped into packages, and each package requires you to select one or more of the preceding option packages to get the next one on the list. It starts with the Premium package, which bundles the sunroof, rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, power driver-seat lumbar, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a Bose audio system. To that you can add the Navigation package, which includes the navigation system, Bluetooth audio connectivity and voice controls.
Once you've checked the boxes for those two packages, you can spring for the Sport package, which gets you all of the Q60S 6MT's performance upgrades as well as the sport front fascia, paddle shifters, contrast stitching and front sport seats.
Only after you've added all of the above will you be allowed to add the Technology package, which consists of adaptive cruise control, pre-collision seatbelt and brake preparation, automatic windshield wipers and an upgraded climate control system with an air purifier.
Also available on Journey and AWD models with the Premium and Navigation packages are an Interior Accents package (maple wood inlays for the dashboard, center console and doors) and a Performance Tire and Wheel package (19-inch alloy wheels with summer tires).
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Power for the 2015 Infiniti Q60 comes from a 3.7-liter V6 engine that produces 330 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard on all but the AWD model. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard on Journey and AWD, while the Q60S 6MT features a six-speed manual. The Limited can be had with either transmission.
In Edmunds performance testing, a Q60S 6MT went from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, which is slightly quicker than the Lexus RC 350 but slower than all BMW 2 Series and 4 Series coupes.
EPA-estimated fuel economy with rear-wheel drive and the automatic transmission is 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway). The Q60 AWD drops to 20 mpg combined (18/25), with manual transmission models also rated at 20 mpg combined (17/25).
Safety
Standard safety features for the Q60 coupe include antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is standard, and rear parking sensors are available depending on the trim level. The optional Technology package includes impending frontal collision preparation (pre-crash seatbelt tensioning and brake priming).
In Edmunds brake testing, a Q60S came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet, a good number that's fairly typical for cars in this segment fitted with summer tires.
Driving
On the road, the 2015 Infiniti Q60 coupe's muscular V6 delivers authoritative acceleration. The seven-speed automatic transmission is an excellent match for this engine, highlighted by its available steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and rev-matching function that automatically blips the throttle on downshifts. The manual transmission, on the other hand, is a mixed bag because of the heavy clutch pedal and its abrupt engagement that can take awhile to get a feel for.
In the handling department, the Q60 coupe feels well-balanced and responsive. The steering is precise, but requires a bit more effort than we'd like, especially with the sport-tuned setup on the Q60S 6MT and Q60 Limited trims. The standard suspension provides plenty of athleticism without the harshness of the available sport-tuned suspension, making it a better choice for the majority of buyers.
Interior
As automobiles continue to add more features, the interface between man and machine tends to become more complicated. Not so with the 2015 Q60 Coupe, which benefits here from its older design. The buttons and knobs for the climate and audio systems are refreshingly straightforward, and the 7-inch touchscreen is similarly user-friendly. Add the navigation system and you get voice controls for all of the above, making your job even easier.
Though the Q60 coupe's interior design hasn't changed much over the years, that's not necessarily a negative, as both the styling and materials are top-notch. The standard front seats are both comfortable in straight-line cruising and supportive enough to inspire confidence in spirited driving. The available front sport seats offer additional adjustments that allow you to customize the fit, but unfortunately they're available only with the firmer suspension.
The rear seats are so tight that they're really fit only for the smallest of children or personal items like a large purse or laptop bag. The seatback does fold down, however, giving the tiny 7.4-cubic-foot trunk a degree of added functionality.
Features & Specs
