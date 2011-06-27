Used 2019 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews
Great driving beast
Ok, time to update this review. My opinions have not changed. This is a great car. Currently I have a little over 32,000 miles on the car and have not had a single mechanical or electrical issue of any kind. The only work I’ve had done are oil changes. I agree with the criticism of the runflat tires. Before I even had 1000 miles on the vehicle I picked up a nail in one of the runflat tires and nobody would repair it because of the way the runflat tires are made. I had to pay over $500For one single new tire. So, I replaced the runflat tires with speed rated tires of the same size that are just conventional tires and I have a AAA membership. The spare tire issue, or lack there of, because the car comes with runflat tires is my biggest criticism of the car. Otherwise, the acceleration is great, the sound system is wonderful, the brakes are still working terrific, and the vehicle looks wonderful. Overall-great car.
Red Sport 400
This cars acceleration is awesome. I thought the stock exhaust was too quiet for a car with sporting intentions, so I bought the after market Inifini straight pipe axle back exhaust. It is loud but I enjoy the rumble. It’s a lot of fun to drive and I find myself flooring the accelerator as often as conditions permit!
BMW what, Audi who
The RedSport is a bit of both. It's a gentleman's M3. It's just as explosive as an M3 but without the feeling of constant adrenaline. It's not as refined as Audi s4, but it's more comfortable that both of the aforementioned. I've had over 30 BMW's and when I test drove one after driving the Redsport, the Bimmer felt stiff and uncomfortable. The wind noise and other lack of subtleties may be a problem for some - especially at the price. Speaking of price, the Redsport is a much better value and Infiniti presents a more reasonable repair option. I like it much better than BMW. M3 is more of a drivers car, but Redsport is more of a complete car. Its a more comfortable driving experience 100% of the time
Comfortable luxury sedan with loads of power
The Q50 Red Sport is very fun to drive. The 3.0 L twin turbo engine is the highlight. The 7 speed automatic transmission does its job well. Shifts are very smooth and quick. Infotainment system is not the best but is simple and user friendly. The car is a looker, I got mines in iridium blue. The akibono red brake calipers with the gunmetal 19 inch infinity wheels comes standard with the red sport and makes the cars appeal pop. This is my daily driver and I am loving it!
Fast fast fast!
My seventh INFINITI. The folks at Naperville INFINITI are the best. In and out in under an hour. Zero pressure. The q50 is great fun to drive. Fit and finish is typical INFINITI. Red sport seats are great. Another job well done. Thanks INFINITI.
