2019 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400
What’s new
- Streamlined model lineup
- Forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are now standard
- Part of the first Q50 generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Turbocharged V6 engines pack plenty of power and excitement
- Many high-tech entertainment and safety features come standard
- For a small luxury sedan, it offers a pretty roomy trunk
- Infotainment system isn't as user-friendly as many others
- Interior design looks dated and plain
- Allows significant road noise into the cabin
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are unavailable
Which Q50 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
It's often easy to forget that sporty luxury sedans aren't limited to European brands. German automakers such as BMW and Audi rightly get credit for popularizing a class of small car that blends high-performance driving with luxury materials and technology. But Japanese and American brands have left their own marks on the class. The 2019 Infiniti Q50 is one such alternative to cars such as the Audi A4 and the BMW 3 Series.
Like its competitors, the Q50 offers turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines, premium interior touches, and an array of available technology, but it often comes at a lower price. And with a performance pedigree that reaches back to the mighty, Japan-only Nissan Skyline, the Q50 has power and handling that holds its own in this segment.
For 2019, Infiniti has simplified the Q50's trim levels, offering just one version of the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder (available with either rear- or all-wheel drive). Key accident avoidance technologies come standard on all trims. So you don't have to pay extra for forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking as you do with many rivals.
Where the Q50 falls short, however, is in its interior design and infotainment. The cabin remains a nice enough place, but the overall look of the dash and controls feels dated and plain. The dual-display infotainment, in particular, is nonintuitive. We've also found the cabin to be prone to excessive road noise, something that its rivals do better to minimize.
The Q50 is still a joy to drive, though, especially with a V6 engine that delivers a jolt of pony-car-like thrill when you dig into the pedal. It may not be as polished as the competition, but the Q50 is still a capable and stylish alternative.
2019 INFINITI Q50 models
The Infiniti Q50 is available in four trim levels: 2.0t Pure, 3.0t Luxe, 3.0t Sport, and Red Sport 400. The numbers equate to each trim's engine.
The Q50 2.0t Pure starts with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, the Infiniti InTouch interface (8-inch upper touchscreen, 7-inch lower touchscreen and center console controller), two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.
Moving up to the 3.0t trim brings a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (300 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque), also available with all-wheel drive.
The 3.0t Luxe version offers most of the 2.0t Pure features but adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, wood trim, and voice commands.
The 3.0t Sport variant increases both performance and luxury with 19-inch wheels, performance tires, adjustable suspension settings, larger brakes, transmission paddle shifters, sportier styling, auto-dimming side mirrors, leather upholstery, aluminum interior accents, heated front sport seats (include manual thigh adjustment and power bolster adjustment), driver-seat memory functions, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, a surround-view camera, rear parking sensors, a navigation system, and a 16-speaker Bose audio system.
Many of the Sport's extra luxury features are optional on the Luxe.
The Red Sport 400 features a more powerful V6 (400 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque), unique 19-inch wheels (slightly wider in the rear), quilted leather upholstery, dark chrome and red stitching interior accents, and blind-spot monitoring. Some of the 3.0t Sport's extra luxury items are also standard, but not all. You have to get the Sensory package to add the power-adjustable steering wheel, auto-dimming side mirrors, driver-seat memory functions and the 16-speaker Bose audio system.
Both 3.0t Sport and Red Sport 400 trims offer the ProActive package, which includes adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind-spot warning, full stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, and a full drive-by-wire steering system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 INFINITI Q50.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- transmission
- comfort
- interior
- engine
- fuel efficiency
- wheels & tires
- brakes
- value
- road noise
- emission system
- warranty
- towing
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ok, time to update this review. My opinions have not changed. This is a great car. Currently I have a little over 32,000 miles on the car and have not had a single mechanical or electrical issue of any kind. The only work I’ve had done are oil changes. I agree with the criticism of the runflat tires. Before I even had 1000 miles on the vehicle I picked up a nail in one of the runflat tires and nobody would repair it because of the way the runflat tires are made. I had to pay over $500For one single new tire. So, I replaced the runflat tires with speed rated tires of the same size that are just conventional tires and I have a AAA membership. The spare tire issue, or lack there of, because the car comes with runflat tires is my biggest criticism of the car. Otherwise, the acceleration is great, the sound system is wonderful, the brakes are still working terrific, and the vehicle looks wonderful. Overall-great car.
This cars acceleration is awesome. I thought the stock exhaust was too quiet for a car with sporting intentions, so I bought the after market Inifini straight pipe axle back exhaust. It is loud but I enjoy the rumble. It’s a lot of fun to drive and I find myself flooring the accelerator as often as conditions permit!
The RedSport is a bit of both. It's a gentleman's M3. It's just as explosive as an M3 but without the feeling of constant adrenaline. It's not as refined as Audi s4, but it's more comfortable that both of the aforementioned. I've had over 30 BMW's and when I test drove one after driving the Redsport, the Bimmer felt stiff and uncomfortable. The wind noise and other lack of subtleties may be a problem for some - especially at the price. Speaking of price, the Redsport is a much better value and Infiniti presents a more reasonable repair option. I like it much better than BMW. M3 is more of a drivers car, but Redsport is more of a complete car. Its a more comfortable driving experience 100% of the time
The Q50 Red Sport is very fun to drive. The 3.0 L twin turbo engine is the highlight. The 7 speed automatic transmission does its job well. Shifts are very smooth and quick. Infotainment system is not the best but is simple and user friendly. The car is a looker, I got mines in iridium blue. The akibono red brake calipers with the gunmetal 19 inch infinity wheels comes standard with the red sport and makes the cars appeal pop. This is my daily driver and I am loving it!
Features & Specs
|RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$53,350
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6400 rpm
|RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$51,350
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q50 safety features:
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Automatically hits the brakes if an object enters your path or if an approaching car is detected when the vehicle is backing up.
- Around View Monitor
- Takes the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces by giving you a view of the car from above.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Warns if traffic ahead is slowing, even two cars ahead, and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Infiniti Q50 vs. the competition
Infiniti Q50 vs. BMW 3 Series
The 3 Series was arguably the first entrant in what we now call the sport-luxury class, composed of cars small enough for agile handling and small-engine performance, yet with more luxurious interiors and innovative technology than economy-minded cars of the same size. All-new for 2019, the 3 Series remains a benchmark for its blend of performance, comfort, luxury and tech. It's definitely one to drive back to back with this Infiniti.
Infiniti Q50 vs. Lexus IS 350
On paper, these two are cross-country rivals: both Japanese, both products from the luxury divisions of major mainstream automakers, both vying for a similar place among the established European brands. But fundamentally, the Infiniti and the Lexus start from two different places. The Lexus struts aggressively, but deep down, it wants to coddle. The Infiniti isn't much for coddling and wants to have tire-smoking fun, even at the risk of offending drivers of more delicate tastes. They have two starkly different philosophies, each with its own merit and appreciative audience.
Infiniti Q50 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Like the BMW 3 Series, the Mercedes is a picture of overall performance and refinement. The BMW has long held a slight handling advantage over the Benz, and likewise the Benz over the Q50. But that gap has closed in recent years. Today's Mercedes is an agile, adept handler, more precise than the Infiniti but still of the big-engine-power and rear-wheel-drive pony-car ethos. The Mercedes has a history of quality and solidity that is the envy of most cars, including the Q50, and there's no question which one is more polished. That said, the Q50 is capable of Benz-like thrills at a much lower cost.
FAQ
Is the INFINITI Q50 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 INFINITI Q50?
Is the INFINITI Q50 reliable?
Is the 2019 INFINITI Q50 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 INFINITI Q50?
The least-expensive 2019 INFINITI Q50 is the 2019 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,350.
What are the different models of INFINITI Q50?
