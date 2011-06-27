1990 INFINITI M30 Review
Other years
$788 - $1,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Based on a popular Japanese sedan, the M30 is introduced to the American market. Fans of the Maxima will appreciate the engine in the M30, which is lifted straight out of the Nissan parts bin. The rear-wheel drive, however, gives this car a distinct advantage over other Japanese luxury imports. Antilock brakes and an automatic transmission are standard on the M30.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 INFINITI M30.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Douglas Mitchell,10/30/2003
Solid Car. Reliable. Safe. Very good fit and finish. Excellent engine performance.
cashnbm626,09/24/2013
I just bout my 1990 Infiniti M30 for $1000 (Yes thats right, $1,000). A friend of mine got it at an auction and sold it to me. The car has minimal issues for a 23 year old car. Basic wear n tear to the leather interior, but seat cover work great to cover it. As for performance, I was quite surprised by the responsiveness of the engine. For a V6 it has some pull (I'm used to my 73' Chevelle's V8 so in comparison.... My Infiniti has some pretty good pull). Other than some typical maintenance needed Timing Belt needs to be changed and the tension rod bushings) (the car is sold and has no issues. For around $750 in repairs, it will run like new again. However it runs well as it is!!!!!
FRACTUREMAN,02/03/2004
THIS IS A WELL BUILT LUXURY SPORTS CAR
Gyrene,05/19/2003
Great car except for poor gasaoline mileage
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5200 rpm
