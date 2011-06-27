  1. Home
1990 INFINITI M30 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Based on a popular Japanese sedan, the M30 is introduced to the American market. Fans of the Maxima will appreciate the engine in the M30, which is lifted straight out of the Nissan parts bin. The rear-wheel drive, however, gives this car a distinct advantage over other Japanese luxury imports. Antilock brakes and an automatic transmission are standard on the M30.

Most helpful consumer reviews

1990 Infiniti M30 Review
Douglas Mitchell,10/30/2003
Solid Car. Reliable. Safe. Very good fit and finish. Excellent engine performance.
Great luxury sport coupe
cashnbm626,09/24/2013
I just bout my 1990 Infiniti M30 for $1000 (Yes thats right, $1,000). A friend of mine got it at an auction and sold it to me. The car has minimal issues for a 23 year old car. Basic wear n tear to the leather interior, but seat cover work great to cover it. As for performance, I was quite surprised by the responsiveness of the engine. For a V6 it has some pull (I'm used to my 73' Chevelle's V8 so in comparison.... My Infiniti has some pretty good pull). Other than some typical maintenance needed Timing Belt needs to be changed and the tension rod bushings) (the car is sold and has no issues. For around $750 in repairs, it will run like new again. However it runs well as it is!!!!!
GREAT VALUE
FRACTUREMAN,02/03/2004
THIS IS A WELL BUILT LUXURY SPORTS CAR
My Experience
Gyrene,05/19/2003
Great car except for poor gasaoline mileage
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 INFINITI M30 Overview

The Used 1990 INFINITI M30 is offered in the following submodels: M30 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

