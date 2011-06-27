I bought this car new and will keep it till I pass on. I have 14 cars in my stables and besides my 67 Shelby Fastback, this is the one I take to the most car shows. She gets as much attention as my Shelby and has twice the ride. I am a huge fan of older car's, early 50's to late 60's, but when I saw this car on the showroom floor, I had to take it for a spin. I have been spinning ever since. Only 23k on her but a very fun 23k. My daily driver is a 2013 Mustang GT but if I could find another M30 convertable with low miles and not beat up, I would give the Ford to my wife.

