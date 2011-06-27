1991 INFINITI M30 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$679 - $1,638
1991 Highlights
No significant changes for the midsized offering from Infiniti.
Most helpful consumer reviews
avillane,08/01/2008
I love my car Orig.owner My conv. stopped converting need help Is there anyone out there can fix converting mech.??
boboboski,05/28/2014
I bought this car new and will keep it till I pass on. I have 14 cars in my stables and besides my 67 Shelby Fastback, this is the one I take to the most car shows. She gets as much attention as my Shelby and has twice the ride. I am a huge fan of older car's, early 50's to late 60's, but when I saw this car on the showroom floor, I had to take it for a spin. I have been spinning ever since. Only 23k on her but a very fun 23k. My daily driver is a 2013 Mustang GT but if I could find another M30 convertable with low miles and not beat up, I would give the Ford to my wife.
d Struebing,09/17/2003
fun to drive, I love the fact that it's rear wheel drive. Drives like a dream.
wenly,05/08/2004
I've had my M30 for 12 years and the only thing I've ever had to replace was the starter one time. This has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. Its very easy to work on and the build quality is better than most cars made today. In contrast my 1990 Acura Legend Coupe looked great but had so many problems I sold it to get the Infiniti. All the Acura's I've owned have had problems whereas the Infiniti's I've had have been almost trouble free. I now own three Infiniti's and won't buy an
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5200 rpm
