Consumer Rating
(12)
1991 INFINITI M30 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No significant changes for the midsized offering from Infiniti.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 INFINITI M30.

5(67%)
4(25%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

convertible
avillane,08/01/2008
I love my car Orig.owner My conv. stopped converting need help Is there anyone out there can fix converting mech.??
Incredibly great car!
boboboski,05/28/2014
I bought this car new and will keep it till I pass on. I have 14 cars in my stables and besides my 67 Shelby Fastback, this is the one I take to the most car shows. She gets as much attention as my Shelby and has twice the ride. I am a huge fan of older car's, early 50's to late 60's, but when I saw this car on the showroom floor, I had to take it for a spin. I have been spinning ever since. Only 23k on her but a very fun 23k. My daily driver is a 2013 Mustang GT but if I could find another M30 convertable with low miles and not beat up, I would give the Ford to my wife.
convertible like no other
d Struebing,09/17/2003
fun to drive, I love the fact that it's rear wheel drive. Drives like a dream.
My M30 is Great!
wenly,05/08/2004
I've had my M30 for 12 years and the only thing I've ever had to replace was the starter one time. This has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. Its very easy to work on and the build quality is better than most cars made today. In contrast my 1990 Acura Legend Coupe looked great but had so many problems I sold it to get the Infiniti. All the Acura's I've owned have had problems whereas the Infiniti's I've had have been almost trouble free. I now own three Infiniti's and won't buy an
See all 12 reviews of the 1991 INFINITI M30
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 INFINITI M30

Used 1991 INFINITI M30 Overview

The Used 1991 INFINITI M30 is offered in the following submodels: M30 Coupe, M30 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 INFINITI M30?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 INFINITI M30s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 INFINITI M30 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 INFINITI M30.

Can't find a used 1991 INFINITI M30s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI M30 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,629.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,598.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI M30 for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,059.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,270.

