Used 1990 INFINITI M30 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 M30
5(75%)4(0%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1990 Infiniti M30 Review

Douglas Mitchell, 10/30/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Solid Car. Reliable. Safe. Very good fit and finish. Excellent engine performance.

Great luxury sport coupe

cashnbm626, 09/24/2013
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I just bout my 1990 Infiniti M30 for $1000 (Yes thats right, $1,000). A friend of mine got it at an auction and sold it to me. The car has minimal issues for a 23 year old car. Basic wear n tear to the leather interior, but seat cover work great to cover it. As for performance, I was quite surprised by the responsiveness of the engine. For a V6 it has some pull (I'm used to my 73' Chevelle's V8 so in comparison.... My Infiniti has some pretty good pull). Other than some typical maintenance needed Timing Belt needs to be changed and the tension rod bushings) (the car is sold and has no issues. For around $750 in repairs, it will run like new again. However it runs well as it is!!!!!

GREAT VALUE

FRACTUREMAN, 02/03/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

THIS IS A WELL BUILT LUXURY SPORTS CAR

My Experience

Gyrene, 05/19/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great car except for poor gasaoline mileage

