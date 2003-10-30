Used 1990 INFINITI M30 for Sale Near Me

M30 Reviews & Specs

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI M30

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5
1990 Infiniti M30 Review
Douglas Mitchell,10/30/2003
Solid Car. Reliable. Safe. Very good fit and finish. Excellent engine performance.
