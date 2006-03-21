  1. Home
Used 1992 INFINITI M30

1992 INFINITI M30
List Price Estimate
$787 - $1,898
Consumer Rating
(3)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

INFINITI M30 years
1992
1991
1990
1992 Highlights

Last year for the M30.

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 INFINITI M30.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • appearance
  • engine
  • fuel efficiency
  • brakes

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Sweet Oldie!
The Shmacktacular J,

My uncle bought this new in 1992, and used it as a daily driver. But it is still beautiful, after nearly 15000 miles, 15 years, and a lot of races, it's still awesome! It's never broken down, never had anything break, and since I've put in a turbo, fast!

4.5 out of 5 stars, Classic Convertible Coupe
Cal,

Bought this car used and really love it, and so does everyone who sees it. I am 6'3" and fit comfortably in the car. Have had 4 adults in it with no complaints. Love this car!

4.25 out of 5 stars, Love my m30 convertible
StumpyPepys,

I highly recommend this car especially if it is low mileage. I got mine when with 76K miles and it's been a blast to drive. Reliability has been nearly perfect with only normal small stuff like minor brake work. The convertable top mechanisms don't work as well as the original but I wouldn't expect much after 14 years of hard work.

Features & Specs

2dr Convertible features & specs
2dr Convertible
N/A
MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5200 rpm
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the INFINITI M30 a good car?

    The Used 1992 INFINITI M30 is offered in the following submodels: M30 Coupe, M30 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

