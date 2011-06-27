  1. Home
Used 2001 INFINITI I30 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 I30
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3342 lbs.
Gross weight4350 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Midnight Blue
  • Millenium Jade
  • Royal Ruby
  • Sandrock Beige
  • Titanium
  • Aspen White PL
  • Autumn Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Sage
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P215/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles