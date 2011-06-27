  1. Home
Used 1996 INFINITI I30 Consumer Reviews

Best car for the money

Pam, 04/09/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've owned my Infiniti I30 for 12 years and it just turned 331,000 miles! Just oil changes and maintenance. Never any transmission or engine trouble. Still gets 25.3 mpg. Best car I have ever owned, and I've owned Mercedes & Lexus.

Report Abuse

Excellent

robert, 11/14/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought used in 2002 with 88k miles and now has 160k. Still looks good with new wheels and spoiler. Bullet proof engine, still does not use oil. Why can't they make them like this any more? Leather still looks new and only regular maintenance on service.

Report Abuse

Best Car Ever

Rush, 12/23/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is great! I had it for 2 years now and it has given me no problems! It is fast, reliable, smooth running car with an amazing sound system (Bose), you can not go wrong with Infiniti, that's why it costs so much!

Report Abuse

Hate to Part Ways

l-55, 03/07/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Got this car at 159k. Now, at 205k (and just getting broken in), it has been 'totaled' and I must give it up. I loved it so much that I planned on keeping it till 300k, as it has been incredible! Even the leather has held up and the car can't feel much different than it did new. Only repairs were front axle seals and a minor electrical issue.

Report Abuse

I love it

Damon Ray, 04/10/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car from a private owner. His grandparents owned it before him and decided gave it to him. They had two cars and decided to get rid of the infiniti. Needless to say the car was in mint condition inside & out with a 163k miles on it. I feel like I got a new car with a 163k miles on it. So far no problems at all. I have the I30t with the spoiler, Black. Just like the picture on the site. It still turns heads when she's all cleaned up. The transmission's smooth and the Bose system is great. I love it and plan on keeping it for at least another year, I might give it to my son in college he loves it to.

Report Abuse
