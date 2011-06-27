Used 1996 INFINITI I30 Consumer Reviews

Best car for the money Pam , 04/09/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've owned my Infiniti I30 for 12 years and it just turned 331,000 miles! Just oil changes and maintenance. Never any transmission or engine trouble. Still gets 25.3 mpg. Best car I have ever owned, and I've owned Mercedes & Lexus. Report Abuse

Excellent robert , 11/14/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought used in 2002 with 88k miles and now has 160k. Still looks good with new wheels and spoiler. Bullet proof engine, still does not use oil. Why can't they make them like this any more? Leather still looks new and only regular maintenance on service. Report Abuse

Best Car Ever Rush , 12/23/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is great! I had it for 2 years now and it has given me no problems! It is fast, reliable, smooth running car with an amazing sound system (Bose), you can not go wrong with Infiniti, that's why it costs so much! Report Abuse

Hate to Part Ways l-55 , 03/07/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Got this car at 159k. Now, at 205k (and just getting broken in), it has been 'totaled' and I must give it up. I loved it so much that I planned on keeping it till 300k, as it has been incredible! Even the leather has held up and the car can't feel much different than it did new. Only repairs were front axle seals and a minor electrical issue. Report Abuse