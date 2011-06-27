Used 1996 INFINITI I30 Consumer Reviews
Best car for the money
I've owned my Infiniti I30 for 12 years and it just turned 331,000 miles! Just oil changes and maintenance. Never any transmission or engine trouble. Still gets 25.3 mpg. Best car I have ever owned, and I've owned Mercedes & Lexus.
Excellent
Bought used in 2002 with 88k miles and now has 160k. Still looks good with new wheels and spoiler. Bullet proof engine, still does not use oil. Why can't they make them like this any more? Leather still looks new and only regular maintenance on service.
Best Car Ever
This car is great! I had it for 2 years now and it has given me no problems! It is fast, reliable, smooth running car with an amazing sound system (Bose), you can not go wrong with Infiniti, that's why it costs so much!
Hate to Part Ways
Got this car at 159k. Now, at 205k (and just getting broken in), it has been 'totaled' and I must give it up. I loved it so much that I planned on keeping it till 300k, as it has been incredible! Even the leather has held up and the car can't feel much different than it did new. Only repairs were front axle seals and a minor electrical issue.
I love it
I purchased this car from a private owner. His grandparents owned it before him and decided gave it to him. They had two cars and decided to get rid of the infiniti. Needless to say the car was in mint condition inside & out with a 163k miles on it. I feel like I got a new car with a 163k miles on it. So far no problems at all. I have the I30t with the spoiler, Black. Just like the picture on the site. It still turns heads when she's all cleaned up. The transmission's smooth and the Bose system is great. I love it and plan on keeping it for at least another year, I might give it to my son in college he loves it to.
Sponsored cars related to the I30
Related Used 1996 INFINITI I30 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60