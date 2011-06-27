Estimated values
2002 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,060
|$2,374
|Clean
|$1,308
|$1,829
|$2,109
|Average
|$969
|$1,365
|$1,579
|Rough
|$630
|$902
|$1,050
Estimated values
2002 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,417
|$1,957
|$2,248
|Clean
|$1,254
|$1,737
|$1,998
|Average
|$929
|$1,297
|$1,496
|Rough
|$604
|$857
|$994
Estimated values
2002 Saturn S-Series SC1 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,447
|$2,003
|$2,304
|Clean
|$1,281
|$1,778
|$2,047
|Average
|$949
|$1,328
|$1,533
|Rough
|$617
|$877
|$1,019
Estimated values
2002 Saturn S-Series SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,693
|$2,296
|$2,621
|Clean
|$1,499
|$2,038
|$2,329
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,522
|$1,744
|Rough
|$722
|$1,006
|$1,159
Estimated values
2002 Saturn S-Series SC1 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,503
|$2,064
|$2,366
|Clean
|$1,331
|$1,832
|$2,102
|Average
|$986
|$1,368
|$1,574
|Rough
|$641
|$904
|$1,046
Estimated values
2002 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$1,813
|$2,085
|Clean
|$1,160
|$1,609
|$1,852
|Average
|$860
|$1,202
|$1,387
|Rough
|$559
|$794
|$922
Estimated values
2002 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,531
|$2,106
|$2,416
|Clean
|$1,355
|$1,869
|$2,146
|Average
|$1,004
|$1,396
|$1,607
|Rough
|$653
|$922
|$1,068
Estimated values
2002 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$2,003
|$2,294
|Clean
|$1,295
|$1,778
|$2,038
|Average
|$960
|$1,328
|$1,526
|Rough
|$624
|$877
|$1,014
Estimated values
2002 Saturn S-Series SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,220
|$2,555
|Clean
|$1,417
|$1,971
|$2,270
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,471
|$1,700
|Rough
|$682
|$972
|$1,130