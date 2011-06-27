Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,425
|$21,453
|$24,834
|Clean
|$16,635
|$20,471
|$23,667
|Average
|$15,054
|$18,508
|$21,334
|Rough
|$13,474
|$16,545
|$19,000
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,464
|$32,895
|$37,466
|Clean
|$26,219
|$31,390
|$35,706
|Average
|$23,728
|$28,380
|$32,186
|Rough
|$21,238
|$25,369
|$28,666
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,880
|$27,722
|$31,793
|Clean
|$21,842
|$26,454
|$30,299
|Average
|$19,767
|$23,917
|$27,312
|Rough
|$17,692
|$21,380
|$24,325
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,824
|$29,329
|$33,952
|Clean
|$22,743
|$27,987
|$32,357
|Average
|$20,583
|$25,303
|$29,167
|Rough
|$18,422
|$22,619
|$25,977
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,896
|$26,957
|$31,205
|Clean
|$20,904
|$25,724
|$29,739
|Average
|$18,918
|$23,257
|$26,807
|Rough
|$16,932
|$20,790
|$23,875
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,725
|$32,072
|$36,571
|Clean
|$25,513
|$30,605
|$34,853
|Average
|$23,089
|$27,670
|$31,417
|Rough
|$20,666
|$24,735
|$27,981
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,340
|$31,195
|$36,112
|Clean
|$24,191
|$29,768
|$34,415
|Average
|$21,893
|$26,913
|$31,022
|Rough
|$19,595
|$24,058
|$27,629
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,589
|$25,347
|$29,343
|Clean
|$19,655
|$24,187
|$27,964
|Average
|$17,788
|$21,868
|$25,207
|Rough
|$15,921
|$19,548
|$22,450
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,685
|$23,003
|$26,629
|Clean
|$17,838
|$21,950
|$25,378
|Average
|$16,143
|$19,845
|$22,876
|Rough
|$14,449
|$17,740
|$20,374
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,476
|$28,901
|$33,457
|Clean
|$22,412
|$27,579
|$31,885
|Average
|$20,283
|$24,934
|$28,742
|Rough
|$18,154
|$22,289
|$25,598
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,631
|$33,328
|$38,119
|Clean
|$26,379
|$31,803
|$36,328
|Average
|$23,873
|$28,753
|$32,747
|Rough
|$21,367
|$25,703
|$29,165
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,925
|$22,067
|$25,546
|Clean
|$17,112
|$21,057
|$24,346
|Average
|$15,486
|$19,038
|$21,945
|Rough
|$13,861
|$17,018
|$19,545
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,011
|$36,059
|$41,147
|Clean
|$28,651
|$34,409
|$39,214
|Average
|$25,929
|$31,109
|$35,348
|Rough
|$23,207
|$27,809
|$31,482
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,342
|$34,958
|$39,690
|Clean
|$28,012
|$33,359
|$37,825
|Average
|$25,351
|$30,160
|$34,096
|Rough
|$22,690
|$26,960
|$30,367
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,977
|$29,519
|$34,172
|Clean
|$22,890
|$28,168
|$32,567
|Average
|$20,716
|$25,467
|$29,356
|Rough
|$18,541
|$22,766
|$26,145
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,076
|$25,946
|$30,035
|Clean
|$20,120
|$24,759
|$28,624
|Average
|$18,209
|$22,385
|$25,802
|Rough
|$16,297
|$20,010
|$22,980
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,820
|$29,325
|$33,948
|Clean
|$22,740
|$27,984
|$32,353
|Average
|$20,580
|$25,300
|$29,163
|Rough
|$18,419
|$22,616
|$25,973
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,015
|$27,102
|$31,374
|Clean
|$21,017
|$25,862
|$29,900
|Average
|$19,020
|$23,382
|$26,952
|Rough
|$17,024
|$20,902
|$24,004
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,257
|$32,983
|$36,977
|Clean
|$26,975
|$31,474
|$35,240
|Average
|$24,413
|$28,456
|$31,766
|Rough
|$21,850
|$25,437
|$28,291
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,122
|$24,773
|$28,677
|Clean
|$19,209
|$23,639
|$27,330
|Average
|$17,385
|$21,372
|$24,635
|Rough
|$15,560
|$19,105
|$21,941
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,670
|$24,216
|$28,033
|Clean
|$18,778
|$23,108
|$26,716
|Average
|$16,994
|$20,892
|$24,082
|Rough
|$15,211
|$18,676
|$21,448
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,014
|$27,101
|$31,373
|Clean
|$21,016
|$25,861
|$29,899
|Average
|$19,019
|$23,381
|$26,952
|Rough
|$17,023
|$20,901
|$24,004
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,918
|$37,850
|$42,849
|Clean
|$30,470
|$36,118
|$40,836
|Average
|$27,576
|$32,654
|$36,810
|Rough
|$24,681
|$29,190
|$32,784
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,223
|$35,251
|$40,321
|Clean
|$27,898
|$33,638
|$38,426
|Average
|$25,248
|$30,412
|$34,638
|Rough
|$22,597
|$27,186
|$30,850
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,767
|$34,185
|$39,573
|Clean
|$26,508
|$32,621
|$37,714
|Average
|$23,990
|$29,493
|$33,996
|Rough
|$21,472
|$26,364
|$30,278
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,306
|$22,536
|$26,089
|Clean
|$17,476
|$21,505
|$24,863
|Average
|$15,816
|$19,443
|$22,412
|Rough
|$14,156
|$17,380
|$19,961