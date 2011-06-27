  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,425$21,453$24,834
Clean$16,635$20,471$23,667
Average$15,054$18,508$21,334
Rough$13,474$16,545$19,000
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,464$32,895$37,466
Clean$26,219$31,390$35,706
Average$23,728$28,380$32,186
Rough$21,238$25,369$28,666
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,880$27,722$31,793
Clean$21,842$26,454$30,299
Average$19,767$23,917$27,312
Rough$17,692$21,380$24,325
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,824$29,329$33,952
Clean$22,743$27,987$32,357
Average$20,583$25,303$29,167
Rough$18,422$22,619$25,977
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,896$26,957$31,205
Clean$20,904$25,724$29,739
Average$18,918$23,257$26,807
Rough$16,932$20,790$23,875
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,725$32,072$36,571
Clean$25,513$30,605$34,853
Average$23,089$27,670$31,417
Rough$20,666$24,735$27,981
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,340$31,195$36,112
Clean$24,191$29,768$34,415
Average$21,893$26,913$31,022
Rough$19,595$24,058$27,629
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,589$25,347$29,343
Clean$19,655$24,187$27,964
Average$17,788$21,868$25,207
Rough$15,921$19,548$22,450
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,685$23,003$26,629
Clean$17,838$21,950$25,378
Average$16,143$19,845$22,876
Rough$14,449$17,740$20,374
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,476$28,901$33,457
Clean$22,412$27,579$31,885
Average$20,283$24,934$28,742
Rough$18,154$22,289$25,598
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,631$33,328$38,119
Clean$26,379$31,803$36,328
Average$23,873$28,753$32,747
Rough$21,367$25,703$29,165
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,925$22,067$25,546
Clean$17,112$21,057$24,346
Average$15,486$19,038$21,945
Rough$13,861$17,018$19,545
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,011$36,059$41,147
Clean$28,651$34,409$39,214
Average$25,929$31,109$35,348
Rough$23,207$27,809$31,482
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,342$34,958$39,690
Clean$28,012$33,359$37,825
Average$25,351$30,160$34,096
Rough$22,690$26,960$30,367
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,977$29,519$34,172
Clean$22,890$28,168$32,567
Average$20,716$25,467$29,356
Rough$18,541$22,766$26,145
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,076$25,946$30,035
Clean$20,120$24,759$28,624
Average$18,209$22,385$25,802
Rough$16,297$20,010$22,980
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,820$29,325$33,948
Clean$22,740$27,984$32,353
Average$20,580$25,300$29,163
Rough$18,419$22,616$25,973
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,015$27,102$31,374
Clean$21,017$25,862$29,900
Average$19,020$23,382$26,952
Rough$17,024$20,902$24,004
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,257$32,983$36,977
Clean$26,975$31,474$35,240
Average$24,413$28,456$31,766
Rough$21,850$25,437$28,291
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,122$24,773$28,677
Clean$19,209$23,639$27,330
Average$17,385$21,372$24,635
Rough$15,560$19,105$21,941
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,670$24,216$28,033
Clean$18,778$23,108$26,716
Average$16,994$20,892$24,082
Rough$15,211$18,676$21,448
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,014$27,101$31,373
Clean$21,016$25,861$29,899
Average$19,019$23,381$26,952
Rough$17,023$20,901$24,004
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,918$37,850$42,849
Clean$30,470$36,118$40,836
Average$27,576$32,654$36,810
Rough$24,681$29,190$32,784
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,223$35,251$40,321
Clean$27,898$33,638$38,426
Average$25,248$30,412$34,638
Rough$22,597$27,186$30,850
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,767$34,185$39,573
Clean$26,508$32,621$37,714
Average$23,990$29,493$33,996
Rough$21,472$26,364$30,278
Estimated values
2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,306$22,536$26,089
Clean$17,476$21,505$24,863
Average$15,816$19,443$22,412
Rough$14,156$17,380$19,961
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Ram 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,635 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,471 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,635 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,471 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Ram 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,635 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,471 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Ram 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Ram 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Ram 3500 ranges from $13,474 to $24,834, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Ram 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.