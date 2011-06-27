Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Bravada 2WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,472
|$2,898
|$3,106
|Clean
|$2,234
|$2,618
|$2,811
|Average
|$1,758
|$2,058
|$2,220
|Rough
|$1,281
|$1,497
|$1,629
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Bravada AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,588
|$2,864
|$2,993
|Clean
|$2,338
|$2,587
|$2,708
|Average
|$1,840
|$2,034
|$2,139
|Rough
|$1,341
|$1,480
|$1,570
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Bravada 2WD 4dr SUV w/Traction Assist (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,492
|$2,919
|$3,127
|Clean
|$2,252
|$2,637
|$2,829
|Average
|$1,772
|$2,072
|$2,235
|Rough
|$1,291
|$1,508
|$1,640