2019 MINI Countryman Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,202$20,369$21,807
Clean$18,901$20,043$21,447
Average$18,300$19,392$20,728
Rough$17,698$18,740$20,008
Estimated values
2019 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,585$29,785$31,268
Clean$28,137$29,309$30,752
Average$27,242$28,356$29,720
Rough$26,347$27,404$28,689
Estimated values
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,644$21,913$23,476
Clean$20,321$21,563$23,089
Average$19,675$20,862$22,314
Rough$19,028$20,161$21,540
Estimated values
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,968$23,413$25,192
Clean$21,624$23,039$24,777
Average$20,936$22,290$23,945
Rough$20,248$21,541$23,114
Estimated values
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,913$28,214$29,818
Clean$26,491$27,763$29,326
Average$25,649$26,860$28,342
Rough$24,806$25,958$27,358
Estimated values
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,766$24,047$25,624
Clean$22,409$23,662$25,201
Average$21,696$22,893$24,356
Rough$20,983$22,124$23,510
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 MINI Countryman on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 MINI Countryman with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,409 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,662 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 MINI Countryman. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 MINI Countryman and see how it feels. Learn more
